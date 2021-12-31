scorecardresearch
Happy New Year 2022 Resolution Quotes & Ideas: Inspiring quotes to keep you motivated

Happy New Year 2022 Resolution Quotes & Ideas: New Year is the time to learn from the past year, and make fresh beginnings!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 31, 2021 3:00:12 pm
new yearGet inspired with these New Year resolution quotes. (Image source: Pexels)

Happy New Year 2022 Resolution Quotes and Ideas: New Year is a time to reflect on the year that went by, and plan for the upcoming one with new goals and a renewed enthusiasm.

To help you with the same, we’ve put together some quotes and resolution ideas for 2022.

*”Most people will passively do exactly what they did last year. Whatever you do, don’t let that person be you.” -Richie Norton

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Say no to fear this new year. (Image source: Pexels)

*“Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one,” -Brad Paisley

May 2022 be a year of opportunity. (Image source: Pexels)

*“New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” -Alex Morritt

Make use of the gift of starting afresh. (Image source: Pexels)
*”Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed.” -Cavett Robert

Don’t waste a single second. (Image source: Pexels)

*”One resolution I have made, and try always to keep, is this: To rise above the little things”. -John Burroughs

Turn your resolutions into actions. (Image source: Pexels)

*“The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” Edith Lovejoy Pierce

Dare to make a wish. (Image source: Pexels)

*”Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let each new year find you a better man.” -Benjamin Franklin

So let’s get going and start the New Year with our goals set, and steps firmly directed towards them.

