Happy New Year 2022 Resolution Quotes & Ideas: Inspiring quotes to keep you motivated

Happy New Year 2022 Resolution Quotes and Ideas: New Year is a time to reflect on the year that went by, and plan for the upcoming one with new goals and a renewed enthusiasm.
To help you with the same, we’ve put together some quotes and resolution ideas for 2022.
*”Most people will passively do exactly what they did last year. Whatever you do, don’t let that person be you.” -Richie Norton
*“Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one,” -Brad Paisley
*“New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” -Alex Morritt
*”Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed.” -Cavett Robert
*”One resolution I have made, and try always to keep, is this: To rise above the little things”. -John Burroughs
*“The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” —Edith Lovejoy Pierce
*”Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let each new year find you a better man.” -Benjamin Franklin
So let’s get going and start the New Year with our goals set, and steps firmly directed towards them.
