Ways to spruce up your own balcony or patio in the new year

Opt for an all-weather furniture for outside spaces such as balcony. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Opt for an all-weather furniture for outside spaces such as balcony. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The new year is already here and what better occasion to invite your friends and family for a nice meal. And what if we tell you that you can turn your own balcony or patio into a picture-perfect setting for the event? Well, it might sound like a challenge if you haven’t imagined a balcony space makeover, but it is quite achievable. After all, we are not talking about a one-time setting; it can be your comfort abode after a busy day at work where you can unwind with a hot cuppa.

“Creating a terrace or even a patio should not be considered as putting together a table and a few chairs outside. With just a little planning, it can be one of the best spots of your home,” says Pankaj Poddar, co-founder, Hipcouch, an interior design company while sharing some quick tips to create one.

Size

Don’t crowd a small space or leave a lot of empty space. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Don’t crowd a small space or leave a lot of empty space. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The size and space available is the first and foremost thing to keep in mind while designing. You don’t want to crowd a small space nor leave a lot of empty space in a big balcony. One can experiment with coloured tiles too, in order to give it a distinct look. Besides tiles, an artificial green carpet or rug can also do the trick.

Furniture

Bigger and heavier furniture with centre tables can be used for a larger space, while thinner and lighter ones are best suited for a smaller space. Additionally, opt for an all-weather furniture that will be safe during monsoon.

Grow your own herbs

Organic veggies can be grown in the space. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Organic veggies can be grown in the space. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Growing your own herbs and greens will not only add greenery but also colour and freshness to your balcony. You can also get innovative with things like mailboxes, tin cans, and plastic bottles which can be put to more optimal use. Hanging plants can also be considered for a smaller space.

Lighting

Ensure you have enough outdoor yet cosy lighting keeping the space in mind. For a smaller space, you can opt for string of lights, candles, hanging and table lanterns. Avoid tube lights for an open space.

Space-saving furniture

Optimise the space by space-saving furniture by opting for smart solutions such as folding bar units or balcony breakfast counter. When you want more space in your balcony, all you need to do is just useit as a panel. Chairs can be foldable too. A colourful crate can be used as a centre table. Put the essentials like books, cushions, games, to name a few, back in the crates after using them.

Colour

A colourful swing can add to your space. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) A colourful swing can add to your space. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Make the space brighter with a few colourful cushions which can be thrown around. One can also consider a bean bag or a colourful swing.

DIY water fountains

Creating little things can add to your space. Making little water fountains out of barrels and bamboo is something you can consider for your space.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd