New poll suggests signs that make a good gardener; find out

It is said that while not everyone possesses a green thumb, there are some who are born to be around plants. A recent poll has revealed that there are some tell-tale signs that show that a person is a good gardener. Always having a presentable garden, having lots of gardening tools, knowing the names of different plants and trees, are some of them.

According to The Independent, the study was conducted on some 2,000 adults in Britain. Of them, some 26 per cent respondents said they are ‘pretty good’ at gardening, while 68 per cent said they are confident using products like lawnmowers and trimmers. Knowing which plant to grow at what time, advising others, investing in tools and garden furniture, were also considered to be traits of a keen and a good gardener.

Commissioned by STIHL, a garden tools manufacturer, the research also found that an average adult would not polish their gardening skills until the age of 44, and that one-third of them were encouraged to work on their garden only after they bought their first home.

The research also found that 16 per cent of respondents wished they had started gardening from a younger age. Interestingly, it also found that only 34 per cent of 18-24 year olds knew how much and how often to mow the grass, as opposed to two-thirds of respondents over 55. In the same way, 65 per cent of respondents belonging to the older generation were far more confident about what tools to use, compared to just a quarter of 18-24 year olds.

While more than one-quarter of respondents had a vegetable patch, one in five persons grew their own fruit, the study found.

In India, meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities have been trying their hands at gardening; what with growing their own fruits and vegetables and staying as close to nature as possible. From Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, to Twinkle Khanna and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, everybody has been finding joy in nature, and sharing their thoughts on their social media accounts. Check out some of the posts and get inspired.

The lockdown has been teaching new things to everybody, and these celebrities are no different. Many people are acquiring new skills and gardening has certainly become a hit. So, do you have it in you to become a keen gardener? Take those tools and give it a try, anyway. Maybe you will begin to enjoy it.

