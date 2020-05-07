New poll suggests signs that make a good gardener; find out

It is said that while not everyone possesses a green thumb, there are some who are born to be around plants. A recent poll has revealed that there are some tell-tale signs that show that a person is a good gardener. Always having a presentable garden, having lots of gardening tools, knowing the names of different plants and trees, are some of them.
According to The Independent, the study was conducted on some 2,000 adults in Britain. Of them, some 26 per cent respondents said they are ‘pretty good’ at gardening, while 68 per cent said they are confident using products like lawnmowers and trimmers. Knowing which plant to grow at what time, advising others, investing in tools and garden furniture, were also considered to be traits of a keen and a good gardener.
I am inordinately clumsy and butterfingers could be my middle name but my thumb is a spectacular green. Can’t cook, can’t dance, can’t even make small talk, but give me a tiny piece of land and I will give it so much love that it can’t help but love me back. #BrownGirlWithAGreenThumb
Commissioned by STIHL, a garden tools manufacturer, the research also found that an average adult would not polish their gardening skills until the age of 44, and that one-third of them were encouraged to work on their garden only after they bought their first home.
The research also found that 16 per cent of respondents wished they had started gardening from a younger age. Interestingly, it also found that only 34 per cent of 18-24 year olds knew how much and how often to mow the grass, as opposed to two-thirds of respondents over 55. In the same way, 65 per cent of respondents belonging to the older generation were far more confident about what tools to use, compared to just a quarter of 18-24 year olds.
While more than one-quarter of respondents had a vegetable patch, one in five persons grew their own fruit, the study found.
In India, meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities have been trying their hands at gardening; what with growing their own fruits and vegetables and staying as close to nature as possible. From Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, to Twinkle Khanna and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, everybody has been finding joy in nature, and sharing their thoughts on their social media accounts. Check out some of the posts and get inspired.
#Throwback to when we were plucking fruits from the star fruit tree in our garden barely a month ago. It’s truly a special feeling to know that what you are eating is ‘clean’ pesticide-free and grown with love. Today, I’m grateful for Mother Nature’s beautiful and bountiful ways… how she provides for us and makes sure we are taken care of. When we take care of her and even when we don’t sometimes 🙈 she’s always got our back, unconditionally. Look forward to the days when we’ll be free from the clutches of this pandemic enveloping us. Then, it’ll be our time to give back to nature… the respect she rightfully deserves hoping we have realised the value of Mother Nature. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day20 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwbackthursday #tbt
Finding myself everyday a bit more through this phase of social distancing and lockdown. We have to look after our physical and mental health and use this time to be more responsible towards the life that we take so much for granted. Life is a gift… try and enjoy every moment and be grateful. Prayers for the world to heal and safety of all the front line workers … the super heroes 🙏, Meditation, Physical Workouts,spending quality time with people you love, reading, learning something new everyday, cooking, cleaning,getting yourself ready for who you are going to be post this crisis. It’s not possible that we don’t evolve through this phase. Step inwards #weshallovercome #lovelife #loveyourself #loveall #growyourownfruit
The lockdown has been teaching new things to everybody, and these celebrities are no different. Many people are acquiring new skills and gardening has certainly become a hit. So, do you have it in you to become a keen gardener? Take those tools and give it a try, anyway. Maybe you will begin to enjoy it.
