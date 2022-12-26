New parents Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal return to Mumbai with their twins; see pics

Becoming parents is the greatest joy in life for many couples. For Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, it was double the happiness for they welcomed twins, a boy and a girl — whom they named ‘Aadiya’ and ‘Krishna’ — in November this year.

An official statement that was released back then by Isha’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand’s parents Swati and Ajay Piramal read, “Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022.”

“We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life,” the statement added.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani were photographed with the babies. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mukesh and Nita Ambani were photographed with the babies. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Now, the new parents returned to Mumbai from the US with their babies. Naturally, there was a warm welcome by family members; the couple was received by the Reliance chairman and his wife, who became grandparents once again. They looked visibly excited to be holding the little ones.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani appeared to be beaming. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mukesh and Nita Ambani appeared to be beaming. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A series of videos showed the outside of the house in Worli — gifted to Isha by her father — decorated with flowers and kid-friendly props for the grand welcome.

Isha’s brothers Aakash and Anant Ambani were also seen. In the pictures clicked by the paparazzi, her mother Nita was seen holding one of the twin babies, smiling from ear to ear.

The new mother was also seen surrounded by her family members; everyone looked excited and eager to hold the little ones.

Isha and Anand got married in 2018, in a lavish ceremony that took place at the Ambani residence ‘Antilia’. It was attended by Bollywood A-listers, political stalwarts, personalities like former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the former President of India, late Pranab Mukherjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others.

