‘2023, you will be an amazing year’: New mommy Bipasha Basu pens heartwarming note

The actor shared pictures with her family as she celebrated her 44th birthday this year

bipasha basuBipasha Basu penned a note on her 44th birthday post motherhood (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)
‘2023, you will be an amazing year’: New mommy Bipasha Basu pens heartwarming note
Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, who celebrated her 44th birthday on January 7, penned a heartwarming note for her fans and well-wishers. The actor who recently embraced motherhood took to social media to express happiness for the “3 of us”.

“2023 you will be an amazing year ❤️🧿 New beginnings❤️🧿 Adventures of new mommy and baby …looking forward to great acting work … 3 of us travelling the world and the list goes on and on 😃❤️🙏🧿,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

In addition, the actor also shared a set of pictures with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their newborn daughter Devi. The celebrity duo welcomed their daughter in the latter half of 2022. The infant’s face wasn’t revealed. However, she could be seen wearing an outfit with the words “I love mom” written on it.

Also Read |Bipasha Basu shares first glimpse of Jannat Khan-Ayaz Khan’s newborn daughter Dua, see pic

The post read: “3 of Us ❤️ This birthday was soooo different but soooo special ❤️🧿🙏 Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful 🙏🧿❤️”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha was seen wearing an aqua green dress, while Karan sported a white shirt in the pictures.

On the occasion, Karan wished his lady love with an awe-inspiring post. “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true. It’s absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!”

Bipasha responded to the post, “You are my life’s biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi ❤️🧿🙏Thank you for loving me so much ❤️🤗”

The couple who are known to be head over heels in love often express their thoughts for each other with sweet notes with the hashtag #MonkeyLove. They tied the knot in 2016.

