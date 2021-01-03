scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 03, 2021
2020: A Rewind

New mom Nicki Minaj busy with the ‘most fulfilling job’ she has ever taken on

'Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time,' the rapper wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 3, 2021 4:10:50 pm
Nicki Minaj, Nicki Minaj pregnancy, Nicki Minaj motherhood, Nicki Minaj baby, Nicki Minaj baby boy, Nicki Minaj news, rapper Nicki Minaj, indian express newsMinaj revealed she was pregnant in July 2020, and had given birth to her son on September 30, almost one year after she married her husband Kenneth Petty. (File photo)

Motherhood is both challenging and rewarding. And new mother Nicki Minaj is enjoying every bit of it. The American rapper recently posted a few adorable pictures of her three-month-old son for the first time on Instagram, along with a heartfelt note on how the experience has been for her, so far.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” the 38-year-old wrote.

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time,” Minaj wrote in the caption along with a series of pictures of her baby boy.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The little one has been dressed in several cute outfits, looking extremely comfortable and content. While in one of the photos, the baby — whose name has not publicly been revealed — wears Fendi, in others, he is seen dressed in Burberry and Versace onesies alongside other luxury items!

Minaj had revealed she was pregnant in July 2020, and had given birth to her son on September 30, almost one year after she married her husband Kenneth Petty.

ALSO READ |Harry, Meghan share childhood pictures with their mothers on the Archewell website

In her post, she also wished all her followers a happy and prosperous New Year, thanking them for their “love and support” throughout this journey.

“It’s meant so much to me.”

