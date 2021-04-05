New mom Katy Perry revealed she has no time to shave her legs

In December 2020, Perry had opened up about her experience as a new mother, and the numerous challenges she had been facing. (Photo: Instagram/@katyperry)

New mom Katy Perry has revealed that ever since she gave birth to her daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, she has stopped shaving her legs. The singer has a lot of work to do, and shaving her legs certainly is not on her to-do list. According to a report in the People magazine, the 36-year-old made the revelation on an episode of American Idol recently.

Per the report, while commenting on a contestant’s performance, Perry said: “Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is other worldly, angelic. As a new mother, I don’t have very much time so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. Full body chills! It was amazing.”

She then proceeded to prove her point, raising her legs and placing them on the table, so her fellow judges could take a look. Singer Luke Bryan confirmed it, saying, “She literally has leg hair”.

According to the People report, Bryan had, in February this year, shared how Perry has been managing being a working mother. “It’s just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom],” the 44-year-old singer had said of his fellow judge. “Sometimes in the breaks, she’ll FaceTime Orlando [Bloom] and little Daisy Dove. And so, I’ll get to say, ‘Hey’. But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch. I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother.”

In December 2020, Perry had opened up about her experience as a new mother, and the numerous challenges she had been facing, when she made an appearance at David Lynch Foundation’s ‘Meditate America’ virtual event. Speaking with fellow celebrity guests Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness about her daughter, the Dark Horse singer had said while she thinks her daughter is a “gift”, the lack of sleep that comes with having a newborn is a “major challenge”.

“I’m a new mother. My daughter — she’s such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have,” the singer had said, adding: “But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?”

