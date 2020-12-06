scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 06, 2020
Top news

New mom Katy Perry says sleeping has been a ‘challenge’ since the birth of daughter Daisy Dove

'Where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?' the singer said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 6, 2020 12:30:07 pm
Katy Perry, Katy Perry daughter, Katy Perry on motherhood, Katy Perry on parenting challenges, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, indian express newsKaty Perry had welcomed her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. (Source: Instagram/@katyperry)

Motherhood us undoubtedly a life-altering and a beautiful experience, but it also comes with its set of challenges — regardless of whether you are an ordinary person or a celebrity. These challenges are thrown at you from the get-go, and you also learn to work your way around parenthood.

Something similar is happening with American singer-songwriter and new mother Katy Perry, who recently opened up about her experience and challenges, when she made an appearance at David Lynch Foundation’s ‘Meditate America’ virtual event. Speaking with fellow celebrity guests Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness about her daughter Daisy Dove, the Dark Horse singer said while she thinks her daughter is a “gift”, the lack of sleep that comes with having a newborn is a “major challenge”.

“I’m a new mother. My daughter — she’s such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have,” the singer said, adding: “But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“And not only do I find the deepest rest that I need, that my body is desperate for — that my brain is desperate for, as a reset, but it feels like, literally, I’ve stolen two plus hours, maybe three hours from the clock,” Perry, who welcomed her daughter with fiancé, Orlando Bloom in August, said.

ALSO READ | Katy Perry is the queen of makeup, and these pictures are proof!

According to a report in The Independent, Bloom had told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show in October that Daisy is a mixture of him and Perry. “It was funny because when she first came out I was ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!’ Then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues which was perfect,” he had said of his daughter’s blue eyes.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Winter fashion edition: Take tips from Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe to keep it chic when in transit

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 06: Latest News

Advertisement