New mom Katy Perry says sleeping has been a ‘challenge’ since the birth of daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry had welcomed her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. (Source: Instagram/@katyperry)

Motherhood us undoubtedly a life-altering and a beautiful experience, but it also comes with its set of challenges — regardless of whether you are an ordinary person or a celebrity. These challenges are thrown at you from the get-go, and you also learn to work your way around parenthood.

Something similar is happening with American singer-songwriter and new mother Katy Perry, who recently opened up about her experience and challenges, when she made an appearance at David Lynch Foundation’s ‘Meditate America’ virtual event. Speaking with fellow celebrity guests Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness about her daughter Daisy Dove, the Dark Horse singer said while she thinks her daughter is a “gift”, the lack of sleep that comes with having a newborn is a “major challenge”.

“I’m a new mother. My daughter — she’s such a gift — but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep no matter how much support you have,” the singer said, adding: “But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?”

“And not only do I find the deepest rest that I need, that my body is desperate for — that my brain is desperate for, as a reset, but it feels like, literally, I’ve stolen two plus hours, maybe three hours from the clock,” Perry, who welcomed her daughter with fiancé, Orlando Bloom in August, said.

According to a report in The Independent, Bloom had told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show in October that Daisy is a mixture of him and Perry. “It was funny because when she first came out I was ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!’ Then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues which was perfect,” he had said of his daughter’s blue eyes.

