‘It’s tiring’: New mom Aditi Shirwaikar Malik opens up about her motherhood experience

Sharing a photograph clicked by her husband, Aditi wrote: "I was crying, I didn't realise when he entered the room and clicked it." (Photo: Instagram/@additemalik)

Motherhood can be an overwhelming experience. While it is considered to be life changing, it is not without its share of challenges and struggles. New mothers, especially, go through a roller-coaster of emotions while raising their kids.

Which is why, it helps when someone else opens up about their experiences, sharing with the world the reality of being a mother — that it is not easy being one — and letting other new moms know that they are not alone.

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik, who recently welcomed her first child, son Ekbir, with husband Mohit Malik, shared her feelings on Instagram, writing in a long post that “motherhood is an overwhelming journey — one that has many ups and downs”.

The actor shared a photograph of herself and her son, captured while she was feeling particularly vulnerable. “People talk about pregnancy mood swings, but I feel the ride afterwards can also be bumpy. While for most of the time new found motherhood is full of warmth and love, the beautiful smell of a newborn and the giggles and laughter that come afterwards, there also are sleepless nights, a complete change in schedule, responsibilities…” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Shirwaikar Malik (@additemalik)

Aditi also revealed that just like everyone else, she has also experienced a “whirlwind of emotions” ever since she gave birth. “It’s tiring! And sometimes you just miss having a life with lesser responsibilities. And in that moment remember, it’s completely ok to feel overwhelmed, it’s ok to feel a little low.”

Around the world, there is a bit of taboo around new mothers feeling anything other than pure joy. While happiness is a natural outcome, it is also all right to feel a surge in many other emotions, without anyone else invalidating those feelings. It is also important for new moms to make their health and well-being a priority.

“Being a mother doesn’t mean that you can never have your lows, accepting them and overcoming them is important,” Aditi wrote.

She added that the photograph was clicked by her husband. “I was crying, I didn’t realise when he entered the room and clicked it. These tears, though, weren’t the low ones, I was just overwhelmed looking at Ekbir, thinking about how beautiful this phase is… And in those moments, we were clicked, capturing those happy sweet tears forever!”

The actor also reminded other mothers to allow the tears to flow. “It’s not only your baby who can cry, you too can… Have an outlet and accept the emotions because this journey ain’t easy! #HappyMotherhood”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle