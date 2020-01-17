Follow Us:
Friday, January 17, 2020

Do you know about this new Korean skincare trend?

The new skincare trend is easier to follow and thank God for that!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2020 6:30:59 pm
korean beauty trends korean beauty trends 2020 korean makeup trends 2020 korean skin care trends korean skin care trends 2020 skincare trends in korean skincare trends in korean 2020 makeup trends in korea makeup trends in korea 2020 new makeup trends in korea skincare trends in korea skincare trends in korea 2020 skin care korean skin care This new skin care trend doesn’t consist of 10 steps and we are thankful for that! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Reigning supreme last year was the “glass skin” trend, which promised a complexion that was glowing and dewy. Known as the world’s unofficial skincare hub, Korea has a new skin game that we stumbled upon. It’s none other than the cream skincare trend.

While we are obsessed with double cleansing, essences and sheet masks, the cream skincare trend is way easier to follow than its predecessor. Though the multi-step routine is loved by many, people always want something that is easy and doesn’t take much time. Here’s where the cream skincare trend enters.

Here, we skip the need of skin that is reflective and pore-less and it is time to focus on nourishing it deeply so that it stays soft, supple and moisturised. With fewer steps involved, it tells us to chill as we take care of our skin, but also reminds us of the mainstay behind most Korean routines — cleansing.

And if you want to nail this skincare routine, remember cleansing is imperative. The key is to simply use a makeup remover or even better, micellar water, since it doesn’t strip your face of essential oils to remove dirt and makeup.

View this post on Instagram

얼마전,.. 핸드폰이 와사삭💸 나서, 저장해 놓았던 영상들이 날라가 버렸어요 :) 그래서 마음을 다잡으며,, 다시 영상 촬영 했답니다 ㅎㅎ 좋다~좋다라고 말로만 들었던 라네즈 크림스킨, 🧖🏻‍♀️ 써보니까 칭찬에는 다 이유가 있더라구요 피부 속 부터 보습이 꽉 잡혀서,💧 정말 스킨 하나만 발라도 크림을 바른 듯한 효과 짱짱.. 재구매 각인 제품이에요❤️ 단! 겨울에만.. ❄️ 오전에는 7스킨으로는 조금 해비하구 오전에 스킨 단계에서 한 번만 촵촵촵 하고 있답니다🙋🏻‍♀️

A post shared by 스테리✨starry✨ (@starry__y) on

Another notable aspect of this trend is how a plumping moisturiser and hydrating essence come together with serums and double cleansing to form an all-in-one product that helps you achieve similar results.

The star of this skincare trend is that you just need one product which is lighter in consistency and a fusion between a toner and moisturiser. This results in dewy and soft skin. This helps you set the skin’s pH balance and adds hydration without having to create anything yourself.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

A look at former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama’s fashion choices
A look at former First Lady of the US, Michelle Obama’s fashion choices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement