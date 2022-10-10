‘Never wore sleeveless dresses’: When Sameera Reddy used makeup to cover stretch marks

Sameera Reddy is among the celebrities who are unapologetically themselves on social media.

While many social media platforms have been criticised for perpetuating a certain pseudo definition of beauty, for the actor and mother-of-two, it has allowed her to embrace her flaws and love herself more.

Over the years, Sameera has opened up about her imperfections, telling young girls and women — especially mothers — to be kinder to themselves and their bodies, and that someone else’s perception of who you are is never accurate.

She recently appeared for a session with Tweak India, a snippet of which was shared on their official Instagram account. In it, Sameera said while she worried about her arms and how they looked all her life, things have changed now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tweak India (@tweakindia)

“All my life I have been worried about my arms. I have a massive issue because I have lots of stretch marks. I never wore sleeveless dresses, and when you saw me at events and at fashion shows, I used to have a body kit just to cover it up with makeup,” the actor spoke about her bodily insecurities.

The 43-year-old continued, “Social media has allowed me to be… it is such a relief. If somebody has an opinion of you, it is their opinion, their judgment. Why are you taking it? Why are you giving that power to them? It is your power.”

Sameera who, in the past, has talked about her weight issues and greying of hair, also addressed her trolls, “If you have a problem with me, you don’t think I am good enough, you don’t think I am successful enough, you think I am fat, you think I am not a great mother — that’s your issue not mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Reclaiming and redefining the word ‘selfish’, the social media influencer said we often think of it as a “bad word”. “Selfish is the best word, I tell you! Today, the topic should be ‘let’s be selfish’.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!