‘I’ve always felt a bit androgynous’: Konkona Sensharma on why she doesn’t conform to societal gender norms

Gender norms and its stringent, normative boundaries are being increasingly questioned by people all over the world. In past few years, stars like Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and Elliot Page have opened up about about their sexuality, amidst support and encouragement from fans worldwide. Recently, Wake Up Sid actor Konkona Sen Sharma, too, shared her understanding of the concept of gender, and stated why she doesn’t conform to societal gender norms.

In the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Konkona opened up about gender, her upbringing, valuing individualism, and how she has learnt being comfortable with herself. In the interview, she said that “I don’t view myself as a woman. I see myself as being completely neutral.”

She further elaborated on the definitions of gender, stating that it “is a taught concept that I don’t relate to. Even when I have to be very feminine in a film, I have to learn how to. There’s no one way of being a woman or a man or anything in between… I’ve always felt a bit androgynous.”

For the shoot, Konkona was dressed in oversized pantsuits in bold bright colours, paired with colourful heels, and minimal accessories.

Konkona also talked about her upbringing and alluded her comfort with “not fitting in” to her parents, filmmaker and actor Aparna Sen and science writer and journalist Mukul Sharma. “Ever since I was young, I was quite comfortable with not fitting in. And that’s mainly because of my parents, who ensured I had a very unconventional, liberal upbringing.” She further shared that uniformity makes her suspicious and that “it becomes almost claustrophobic…”

“I think I have become more comfortable with myself, my personality, and my body over the last 10 years or so…I think this acceptance came after I had my baby. Sure, I dance or sing along with my friends, but I’ve just started to feel comfortable with myself on the whole,” she said.

