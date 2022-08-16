Mindy Kaling on how characters on ‘Never Have I Ever’ represent different sides of her personality

The hit teen-drama Never Have I Ever has earned its place in everyone’s hearts with its engaging storyline, chaotic characters and, of course, the splendid cast. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the Netflix drama chronicles the life of an Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates love, friendship, and life.

With season three of the show topping the charts in many countries, Kaling revealed that each of the show’s characters is a reflection of her personality.

“One of the great things about a show like this, and creating it, is that every character, I think, represents a different side of my personality,” the 43-year-old told People.

Speaking of how she relates to the character of Nalini, essayed by Poorna Jagannathan, she said, “I am impatient, like Nalini and sort of no-nonsense. I feel, like [I have] the same attitude about young people and efficiency that she has.”

Kaling couldn’t help but relate to the show’s protagonist Devi, too. “But I really do relate on a very, like, cellular level to Devi and her want — her desire of being loved and accepted and wanting a boyfriend. That all feels so — that really mirrors my childhood.”

“I feel so lucky to have Poorna and Maitreyi, these incredible actors, who can just, like, bring that to life in a way that we never could’ve even imagined as writers,” she added.

Speaking about the show’s popularity since its premiere in 2020, the creator revealed that she thought only a certain group of people would like. However, that wasn’t the case. “And it gave us the confidence to explore more of these storylines that we felt that previously, we would’ve been like, ‘That seems too specific, people aren’t going to like it.’ So yeah, that’s been the biggest surprise to me.”

