‘Never been afraid to show my real self’: Cardi B embraces her makeup-free face

Cardi B is not one to mince her words or shy away from speaking her mind; and she has done exactly that. The rapper has shared a video on Instagram, which has her talking to the camera and showing her bare skin, without filters or makeup. In the video, she has slammed people for taking pictures of her in motion, and making fun of her no-makeup look.

“This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap all that. I never been afraid to show my real self (sic),” she has captioned the video, in which she proudly shows her followers her facial blemishes and other imperfections.

She goes on to say in the video that while some people have a habit of pulling women down who feel good about themselves, by commenting on their face and how weird it looks, it will not work on her anymore, and that she is confident as is. The rapper flaunts her morning look, and writes in the caption: “I’m confident in my own skin. You b*****s need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enough that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s. (sic)”

Last month, the rapper had taken to Twitter to share a picture of her “uncomfortable” acne battle which has been happening to her for the past three months. She had also asked her followers for advice, stating that her face is extremely dry.

This is my cheek…It’s been happening for like 3 months now …Shit really is uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/Yqb197hKQp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

The star’s efforts to normalise skin should be lauded. Around the world, many people are shamed for their appearance, especially their skin conditions, and Cardi B — who enjoys a massive following — talking about her own struggles paves the way for a healthy discussion for regular people who may idolise her.

