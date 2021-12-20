Zendaya’s audacious makeup complements her trailblazing fashion choices; take a look

The world isn’t unaware of the era-defining fashion of Zendaya, one of the youngest style icons who has managed to push every boundary when it comes to her outfits. While there’s much to be said about her onscreen performances and her evolution as an actor, her sartorial evolution has been no less note-worthy. The recent CFDA Fashion Icon Award honoree, whose latest release is Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland, has been weaving genius fashion tricks in her ensembles, working with celebrity stylist Luxury Law to cleverly weave in details of the Spider-Man franchise into her looks. Besides her anything-but-ordinary gowns, Zendaya’s makeup and hair has been two of her strongest weapons in making every look tick every box there is for red carpet fashion.

Here’s taking a look at some of her most bold and moment-defining makeup and hair looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headz MX (@headzmx)

Zendaya’s custom Valentino gown with spider web embroidery was absolutely on theme. To accentuate the statement look, she opted for a fierce eye and beautiful long braids, completed in 45 minutes by her hair stylist Antoinette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Who else could we trust to pull off an “intergalactic” look? Zendaya’s retro over-the-top hair and white lined eyes for the cover of Interview magazine defines her willingness to experiment with her looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Rick Owens dress, Bulgari jewellery, Louboutin shoes, and an inimitable wet hair look, Zendaya always understands the assignment when it comes to the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoinette ✂️ (@hairbyantoinettenyc)

Even the wind is friends with Zendaya as it only highlights her “fresh fringe and soft tousled hair”, as shared by Antoinette on her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoinette ✂️ (@hairbyantoinettenyc)

The look that created ripples across the world, Zendaya’s nude, wet dress was accentuated by her wet hair and nude palette makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya’s love affair with Valentino is nothing new, but this hairdo surely is. Tight braids let loose on the ends and minimal makeup to let it take the front seat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

A top bun with braids and stylishly frizzy ends with barely-there makeup let the voluminous Valentino orange skirt do its thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Bushy brows, statement eyes, glossed lips with a slick back hair in a bun for zero disturbance on the flawless makeup — this might just be one of Zendaya’s most iconic makeup looks.

