Netizens spot Prince Harry at Joe Biden’s Inauguration; can’t keep calm

Among other eminent personalities at Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, Prince Harry seems to have made a cameo, as netizens would like to believe.

Soon after swearing-in, Joe Biden headed to the Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a glimpse of which was shared by Jon Davidson, a staff member of Bill Clinton. Sharing a picture of the former president with Biden and Hillary Clinton, Davidson captioned it, “It’s a new day in America.” Take a look:

It’s a new day in America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/f6iMPBQpJv — Jon Davidson (@JonDavidson_) January 20, 2021

Netizens, however, noticed another important detail in the picture — a large portrait of Prince Harry in the background. Here’s how they reacted:

I see Prince Harry in the photo on the wall. 😊💖 — Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) January 20, 2021

Best day ever and seeing Prince Harry photo on that wall feels my heart too. Prince Harry works do hard for the Veterans. pic.twitter.com/bzWzc65RHv — Chanchie (@Chanchie19) January 20, 2021

Kinda fitting that Prince Harry is in the background. Prince Harry now lives in the United States with his bi-racial wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and he is friendly with the Biden’s. Both Meghan and Biden’s VP are bi-racial and changing things for the British & Americans. — baby g xo (@babyexgx) January 21, 2021

Prince Harry’s image, according to People, is from a 2013 visit to the United States, during which he also made a trip to Arlington National Cemetery. In the picture, he is seen dressed in a British Army uniform, that he wore during the wreath-laying ceremony where he put flowers at the memorial to President John F Kennedy and walked around the gravestones.

“To my comrades-in-arms of the United States of America, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom,” Prince Harry had reportedly expressed in a handwritten note, and signed it as “Captain Harry Wales”.

The Duke of Sussex, who served in the British Army for almost 10 years, continues to support service members through Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for the wounded, injured, or sick armed service personnel and veterans.