scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 22, 2021
Must Read

Netizens spot Prince Harry at Joe Biden’s Inauguration; can’t keep calm

Prince Harry was spotted in a picture shared by Jon Davidson, a staff member of Bill Clinton

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 22, 2021 8:50:12 pm
joe biden, bill clinton, prince harryCan you spot Prince Harry in this picture? (Source: JonDavidson_/Instagram)

Among other eminent personalities at Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, Prince Harry seems to have made a cameo, as netizens would like to believe.

Soon after swearing-in, Joe Biden headed to the Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a glimpse of which was shared by Jon Davidson, a staff member of Bill Clinton. Sharing a picture of the former president with Biden and Hillary Clinton, Davidson captioned it, “It’s a new day in America.” Take a look:

Netizens, however, noticed another important detail in the picture — a large portrait of Prince Harry in the background. Here’s how they reacted:

Also Read |After Ella Emhoff, netizens can’t get over Ashley Biden’s tuxedo

Prince Harry’s image, according to People, is from a 2013 visit to the United States, during which he also made a trip to Arlington National Cemetery. In the picture, he is seen dressed in a British Army uniform, that he wore during the wreath-laying ceremony where he put flowers at the memorial to President John F Kennedy and walked around the gravestones.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“To my comrades-in-arms of the United States of America, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of freedom,” Prince Harry had reportedly expressed in a handwritten note, and signed it as “Captain Harry Wales”.

The Duke of Sussex, who served in the British Army for almost 10 years, continues to support service members through Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for the wounded, injured, or sick armed service personnel and veterans.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Narendra Chanchal, Narendra Chanchal death, Narendra Chanchal passes away, Narendra Chanchal age, Narendra Chanchal songs, Narendra Chanchal Bobby songs, Narendra Chanchal bhajans, Narendra Chanchal indian express
Narendra Chanchal passes away: A pictorial tribute to the veteran singer

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement