‘Extremely grateful’: Netizens on bill deeming non-consensual removal of condom illegal

A California bill has deemed removal of condom without the consent of a partner illegal. (Source: pixabay)

In a bill introduced in California recently by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, non-consensual removal of a condom during sexual intercourse has been deemed sexual battery.

California’s Civil Code characterises sexual battery as someone whose actions are intended towards causing harmful or offensive contact with an intimate body part of another, committing a sexually offensive act, according to Los Angeles Times. The perpetrator is then liable for damages.

The bill introduced the word “stealthing” for the practise, but currently there are no civil or penal codes in the US state that call it a crime.

Many people on social media, including victims who have personally experienced it, appreciated the move. Take a look at what they said:

Glad to see there is a push for a civil remedy for this: Removing a condom without consent could lead to civil damages under California bill https://t.co/cV71rdEGxl — Eva 🌳🚴‍♂️🌳🚴‍♀️🌳 (@emkalikoff) February 10, 2021

I hope similar bills are presented in 49 more states https://t.co/5hYe3EBB4X — 𝒩𝑒𝓋🌻 (@TheLadyNev) February 11, 2021

https://t.co/37EUeZHf9O Stealthing is sexual assault. As someone who has experienced this, I am extremely grateful for @AsmGarcia . — megan noel (@wellwithnoel) February 10, 2021

Reasonable. Lots of other worse things happen between partners with impaired judgement. Risk of pregnancy, disease, loss of income from spreading disease,.https://t.co/lEDzBWtXxp — Paul Anderson (@PaulKevinAnders) February 9, 2021

Long overdue — Sleepy Congressman NY-28 (@SleepyCongress1) February 9, 2021

Some other people, however, did not seem to be in favour of the government interfering “in the bedroom”.

“Am old enough to remember when ‘progressives’ wanted government ‘out of the bedroom.’Now: “California could become first state to make it illegal to remove a condom without consent.” Progressives are just insane,” one wrote.

Am old enough to remember when ‘progressives’ wanted government ‘out of the bedroom.’ Now: “California could become first state to make it illegal to remove a condom without consent.” Progressives are just insane.https://t.co/xtbO6lg3Vy — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 11, 2021

Here’s what others said:

How is this a law for women? I’ve had womem try to remove the condom during sex and I’m a male, I’ve also har women try to poke holes in a condom(I hope there’s something in that bill about that). I could have gotten her pregnant or worse. — meaty meat (@Bobobob07650366) February 11, 2021

Controlling the sexual activity of the public is a major issue for legislators. https://t.co/1jHO8zzfQq — Grant David Gillham (@CaptG2) February 9, 2021

I don’t even know what this means, and I am afraid to ask. — James Meredith (@NDTwinsfan) February 10, 2021

What is your opinion?