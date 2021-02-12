scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
‘Extremely grateful’: Netizens on bill deeming non-consensual removal of condom illegal

Many people on social media, including victims who have experienced it personally, appreciated the move. Some other people, however, were not in favour

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 12, 2021 3:50:56 pm
condomA California bill has deemed removal of condom without the consent of a partner illegal. (Source: pixabay)

In a bill introduced in California recently by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, non-consensual removal of a condom during sexual intercourse has been deemed sexual battery.

California’s Civil Code characterises sexual battery as someone whose actions are intended towards causing harmful or offensive contact with an intimate body part of another, committing a sexually offensive act, according to Los Angeles Times. The perpetrator is then liable for damages.

The bill introduced the word “stealthing” for the practise, but currently there are no civil or penal codes in the US state that call it a crime.

Many people on social media, including victims who have personally experienced it, appreciated the move. Take a look at what they said:

Some other people, however, did not seem to be in favour of the government interfering “in the bedroom”.

Also Read |Female condoms: Everything you need to know

“Am old enough to remember when ‘progressives’ wanted government ‘out of the bedroom.’Now: “California could become first state to make it illegal to remove a condom without consent.” Progressives are just insane,” one wrote.

Here’s what others said:

What is your opinion?

