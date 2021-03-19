‘People grow up and see things differently’: Netizens divided over Teen Vogue editor Alexi McCammond’s resignation

Alexi McCammond, the 27-year-old who was recently hired as Teen Vogue editor-in-chief has resigned after her decade-old “racist and homophobic” tweets resurfaced on social media, resulting in backlash.

McCammond shared a note on Twitter, taking “full responsibility” for the tweets while adding how it “overshadowed the work” she had done to “highlight the people and issues that I care about”.

“I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communitiegrs. As a young woman of colour, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in its next chapter,” she wrote in the statement.

“There are so many stories left to be told, especially those about marginalised communities and the issues affecting them. I hope to have the opportunity to re-join the ranks of tireless journalists who are shining light on the issues that matter every single day,” she added.

You will always be part of the @axios family. @alexi admited her mistakes, repented (years ago and again of late) and showed during her four years with us she was a strong woman with a big heart. She was a great colleague who often stood up 4 others. Sad outcome @TeenVogue. — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) March 18, 2021

The publisher, Conde Nast, came under pressure after its staff wrote a letter, criticising McCammond’s past tweets, reports BBC. The company “agreed that it was best to part ways” with McCammond, in an internal email.

McCammond’s resignation, however, invited mixed reactions from netizens. Some found it irrational to dismiss a person’s efforts who has evolved over the years. “I’m wary of treating a 27-year-old’s tweets at 17 like they happened yesterday,” a Twitter user wrote.

There are 4th graders who weren’t born yet when then-17 year old McCammond wrote those tweets. Especially if someone has truly evolved, I’m wary of treating a 27 year old’s tweets at 17 like they happened yesterday. — Slate Left Democrat✌🏾🇺🇸🦅✝️ (@TheSlateLeft) March 18, 2021

“Any organization will be lucky to have you,” another commented.

Any organization will be lucky to have you. If there is anything I can do to help, please reach out. The beauty of the world we live in is that you can still tell those important stories anywhere. Start a substack! — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 18, 2021

One of MacCammond’s former colleagues wrote, “You will always be part of the @axios family. @alexi admitted her mistakes, repented (years ago and again of late) and showed during her four years with us she was a strong woman with a big heart. She was a great colleague who often stood up 4 others.”

Ridiculous. Few of us are the same people we were in high school or college. People grow up and see things differently. I’m sick of this. — John (@solovoice) March 18, 2021

Some other social media users, however, supported the decision.

A user wrote, “She (McCammond) didn’t get cancelled whatever that is supposed to mean, she is the one with agency – she accepted responsibility.”

she didn’t get cancelled whatever that is supposed to mean, she is the one with agency – she accepted responsibility — Carty (@CartyBoston) March 18, 2021

Another remarked, “Nowhere did you indicate any recognition of who your words hurt. You spent 4 paragraphs telling TV what they’re going to be missing out on. You lost me.”

I was actually on the fence about this bc I do think childhood should be judged differently, but your apology here was not it. nowhere did you indicate any recognition of who your words hurt. you spent 4 paragraphs telling TV what they’re going to be missing out on. you lost me. — jessica m (@jessmenace) March 18, 2021

To everybody trying to say that this is unfair in the comments: nah. She made repeated racist comments about Asiansband she felt emboldened enough to do it o a public platform. Obviously, no one is perfect but if Asian employees from Condé Nast/ Teen Vogue are saying that (1/2) — Drip of Theseus (@twohourdetangle) March 18, 2021

Owler says Teen Vogue has 200 employees. You’re sad for Alexi, but would you be as sad for all the Asian end LGBT employees that had tolerate a boss that felt ok publicly making derogatory comments about them? Is 1 Alexi worth 1/20th of an Asian or LGBT employee? — DLH (@tweet_at_DLH) March 18, 2021

