Saturday, July 03, 2021
Netizens criticise viral ad promoting lightening serum for ‘patchy’ inner thigh

If the idea of skin tone-lightening was not enough, it is the placement of the product in the ad that has irked netizens even further

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2021 7:10:53 pm
skin lightening creamA brand is promoting a skin lightening serum for the inner thighs. (representational, source: pixabay)

Skin-lightening creams have long drawn flak for capitalising on people’s obsession with fair skin. It was not until recently that a popular fairness cream brand finally chose to rebrand its product.

Just a year after this development, a new ad is doing the rounds on social media, promoting an intimate lightening serum to brighten your ‘patchy inner thighs and pits’.

If the idea of skin tone-lightening was not enough, it is the placement of the product in the ad that has irked netizens even further.

The ad was shared by Shreemi Verma on Twitter, who wrote, “I don’t have the energy to write about how ridiculous this product is but tbh it’s the placement of it that’s sending me.” The cream is placed between the inner thighs of a woman, against a piece of papaya, something netizens found offensive.

Also Read |Being young and dark — in an unfair world

She added, “…if you mention inner thighs people usually know what you’re talking about you don’t have to make the poor model go through this.”

Reacting to the ad, a Twitter user wrote, “So many brands selling genitalia brightening creams now. It’s baffling how instead of creating awareness that having more melanin around that area is NORMAL, they’re trying to monetise it…A lot of women are conscious of how it looks and fall prey to such products.”

“Apparently they also have products for “butt acne” and call it an “embarrassment” in their ads,” another wrote.

Another commented, “Move over Mansplaining, this is pure ‘Manure’! Man trying to ‘cure’ something that just has to be left alone.”

What is your opinion on this?

