Netizens criticise Pakistani journalist for sexualising woman’s fitness video

Ansar Abbasi shared a video clip on Twitter of a woman exericising. (Source: ansarabbasi/Twitter)

On September 21, 2020, journalist and commentator Ansar Abbasi shared a video clip aired on a Pakistani channel, in which a woman was seen exercising.

Abbasi condemned the video, calling it un-Islamic. “If the entire world turns against me for opposing anything that is in-Islamic in our society, It will not bother me even for a moment. Instead, I am thankful to my Allah for enabling me to do this and take pride on it Alhamdulillah,” Abbasi wrote on Twitter.

Abbasi’s tweet invited a lot of flak from netizens, who called him out for his sexist interpretation of something that is solely meant to promote a healthy lifestyle. Some also pointed out how these shows would encourage women in the country to take active interest in getting fitter. Here’s what they said:

A great initiative indeed, PTV is promoting a healthy lifestyle for women at home who cant afford to go to gym. — چائے (@ChaiParast) September 21, 2020 Well done PTV.. we need more such fitness programmes. Government , society , neighbourhoods are requested for needful arrangements & training for our female population. — Zulfiqar Ali Khan (@Zulfiqa20234068) September 21, 2020 And what exactly is wrong with this? She is just working out. What kind of sick pervert sees anything sexual in it? Abbasi sahib, seriously, you need to get a life. Puhleeeeez 🙏🏾 — Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) September 21, 2020 I am a gym trainer and I support This program. Women in Pakistan are not strong. They have to have to go for workout and make their life healthy. If they Will be healthy they can manage their home at best. — Zahra Shah 🇵🇰🇸🇪 (@Zahra750) September 21, 2020

Not everybody on social media, however, was of the same opinion, which led to #WeSupportAnsarAbbasi, to show solidarity with the journalist. Take a look:

I appreciate your religious fervor and we are with you#WeSupportAnsarAbbasi pic.twitter.com/fdkXKdhFhX — Irfan Ullah (@IrfanUl83173270) September 23, 2020

Pakistan was meant to be a society based on Islamic values but I was grieved when Ansar Abbasi raised the issue on the objectification of women on PTV and he was insulted for talking about what was right.#WeSupportAnsarAbbasi — Hassan Aslam (@the_HassanAslam) September 23, 2020

@AnsarAAbbasi sb is a role model for young journalists, I have alot respect for him. Being a Muslim, its duty of every Muslim to openly opposing anything which is against the Islam and Shariah #WeSupportAnsarAbbasi https://t.co/1SXNm4fHKn — Islamuddin Sajid (@islamudinsajid) September 23, 2020

In an Islamic state, it is shameful for the media to show women exercising in the gym @AnsarAAbbasi

is absolutely right❤#WeSupportAnsarAbbasi pic.twitter.com/Bf51uMg7aA — Tanveer ul Hassan (@Tanveer642) September 23, 2020

What is your opinion?

