Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Netizens criticise Pakistani journalist for sexualising woman’s fitness video

Ansar Abbasi shared a video of a woman exercising and called it 'un-Islamic'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 23, 2020 8:00:23 pm
women fitness, ansar abbasiAnsar Abbasi shared a video clip on Twitter of a woman exericising. (Source: ansarabbasi/Twitter)

On September 21, 2020, journalist and commentator Ansar Abbasi shared a video clip aired on a Pakistani channel, in which a woman was seen exercising.

Abbasi condemned the video, calling it un-Islamic. “If the entire world turns against me for opposing anything that is in-Islamic in our society, It will not bother me even for a moment. Instead, I am thankful to my Allah for enabling me to do this and take pride on it Alhamdulillah,” Abbasi wrote on Twitter.

Abbasi’s tweet invited a lot of flak from netizens, who called him out for his sexist interpretation of something that is solely meant to promote a healthy lifestyle. Some also pointed out how these shows would encourage women in the country to take active interest in getting fitter. Here’s what they said:

Read| Misogyny, sexism, threats: Women fight it all online too

Not everybody on social media, however, was of the same opinion, which led to #WeSupportAnsarAbbasi, to show solidarity with the journalist. Take a look:

What is your opinion?

