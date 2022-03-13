scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Netizens call Khloé Kardashian’s expansive pantry ‘unrealistic’, ‘out of touch’; here’s why

In an exclusive preview to sister Kourtney Kardashian's website Poosh.com, Khloé revealed her walk-in pantry in her Hidden Hills mansion

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 13, 2022 12:30:42 pm
Khloé kardashianKhloé Kardashian is a self-admitted cleanliness freak. (Photo: Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram)

Celebrity closets and wardrobes are often extremely elaborate, with systems in place for clothes, footwear, watches, accessories, etc. But in Khloé Kardashian’s palatial residence, it is her pantry that is making news.

In an exclusive preview to sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh.com, Khloé revealed her walk-in pantry in her Hidden Hills mansion, which does justice to the nickname she gave herself — Khloe-C-D. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has admitted that she is a cleanliness and organisation freak.

Each closet and shelf in the pantry is carefully organised, featuring her iconic cookie jar collection, and everything labelled in the same white font. According to Poosh.com, the bottom two shelves are for boxed and canned goods like noodles, crackers, extra cookies. Then the condiment, sauce, and salad dressing shelves — all of which are displayed on spinning trays. In another part of the room, she stores cookbooks and stocks “of her favorite snacks in matching baskets. The top shelf area is where she displays her beautiful cheese and dessert glassware.”

Take a look:

khloe kardashian, pantry Each of the shelves is carefully organised as per category. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter) khloe kardashian, pantry Khloé keeps a backstock of everything. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter) khloe kardashian, pantry There is a separate snacks section in one part of the pantry. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter)

But, Twitterati is not impressed with this elaborate walk-in pantry. One of the users pointed out: “She does a lot of backstock. In a Netflix show called ‘The Home Edit’, an organisation team did her garage and I believe they did her pantry or closet, too. She said she likes to have lots of extras of stuff so she never runs out.”

Others responded saying that it was “unrealistic, “out of touch”, and “waste of space”.

Many people also pointed out the uselessness of the many spices, salad dressings, snacks, etc.

