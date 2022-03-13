Netizens call Khloé Kardashian’s expansive pantry ‘unrealistic’, ‘out of touch’; here’s why

Celebrity closets and wardrobes are often extremely elaborate, with systems in place for clothes, footwear, watches, accessories, etc. But in Khloé Kardashian’s palatial residence, it is her pantry that is making news.

In an exclusive preview to sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh.com, Khloé revealed her walk-in pantry in her Hidden Hills mansion, which does justice to the nickname she gave herself — Khloe-C-D. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum has admitted that she is a cleanliness and organisation freak.

Each closet and shelf in the pantry is carefully organised, featuring her iconic cookie jar collection, and everything labelled in the same white font. According to Poosh.com, the bottom two shelves are for boxed and canned goods like noodles, crackers, extra cookies. Then the condiment, sauce, and salad dressing shelves — all of which are displayed on spinning trays. In another part of the room, she stores cookbooks and stocks “of her favorite snacks in matching baskets. The top shelf area is where she displays her beautiful cheese and dessert glassware.”

Take a look:

Each of the shelves is carefully organised as per category. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter) Each of the shelves is carefully organised as per category. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter)

Khloé keeps a backstock of everything. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter) Khloé keeps a backstock of everything. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter)

There is a separate snacks section in one part of the pantry. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter) There is a separate snacks section in one part of the pantry. (Photo: Lizpkardash/ Twitter)

When I say I want my home to be organized and clean I expect NO LESS than Khloe Kardashian’s pantry pic.twitter.com/wqMnHVcgXE — Liz Kardash (@lizpkardash) March 8, 2022

But, Twitterati is not impressed with this elaborate walk-in pantry. One of the users pointed out: “She does a lot of backstock. In a Netflix show called ‘The Home Edit’, an organisation team did her garage and I believe they did her pantry or closet, too. She said she likes to have lots of extras of stuff so she never runs out.”

Others responded saying that it was “unrealistic, “out of touch”, and “waste of space”.

Just wondering why two people need so much food. Look at how many jars of PB. Salad dressing. All that packaged food. Looks like a concession stand. Each their own. — shoppergurl1 (@Shoppergurl1) March 8, 2022

My opinion, it looks excessive & out of touch w/ the state of the world & even the poverty levels w/in the United States. I would love to read that she donated 1/2 her food pantry supplies to children receiving free lunches in the LA area🤷🏽‍♀️ — La’Tina Spears (@Spears2010) March 8, 2022

Many people also pointed out the uselessness of the many spices, salad dressings, snacks, etc.

I think this looks completely ridiculous tbh. I’m all for a nice pantry but this looks like a small grocery store in some bland upscale mall in Costa Mesa. It’s uninspiring & filled with products you know they don’t really eat. Bottled salad dressing? I don’t think so… — Mark Garrison (@MarkGarrison1) March 9, 2022

Nobody needs 30 cans of cranberry sauce. — Nasty Nick (@SoulfulOfNick) March 9, 2022

