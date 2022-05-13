scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Nepali woman’s 10th Everest climb breaks her own record

Everest has been climbed 10,657 times since it was first scaled in 1953 from the Nepali and Tibetan sides. Many have climbed it more than once, and 311 people have died.

By: Reuters | Kathmandu (nepal) |
May 13, 2022 4:30:45 pm
Mount Everest, Mount Everest nepali womanLhakpa Sherpa, a Nepali mountaineer who climbed Mount Everest 9 times, receives Tenzing Ð Hillary Mountaineering Award during the function to mark the International Everest day in Kathmandu in 2018. (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo)

A 48-year-old Nepali woman scaled Mount Everest for the 10th time on Thursday, breaking her own record for the most summits of the world’s highest mountain by a female climber, her hiking company said.

Lhakpa Sherpa last climbed the 8,848.86-metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain in 2018. A fellow Nepali, Kami Rita Sherpa, holds the men’s record of 26 climbs.

“Lhakpa has broken her own record and become the first woman to achieve 10 summits,” her brother Mingma Gelu Sherpa, an official of her Seven Summit Club hiking agency, told Reuters.

A Nepali tourism official, Bhishma Kumar Bhattarai, confirmed that she had reached the summit.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

One of 11 children, Lhakpa was born in the eastern district of Sankhuwasabha, home to the world’s fifth highest mountain, Makalu.

Also on Thursday, seven members of an “All Black Expedition” comprising climbers from the United States and Kenya climbed Mount Everest, said Jeevan Ghimire of the Shangrila-Nepal Trek hiking company.

Fewer than 10 black mountaineers in total had reached the peak before, but this is the first time that all members of an expedition were Black, hiking officials said.

Everest has been climbed 10,657 times since it was first scaled in 1953 from the Nepali and Tibetan sides. Many have climbed it more than once, and 311 people have died.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

janhvi kapoor
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor on how to balance style and comfort

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement