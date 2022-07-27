Neha Kakkar gets ‘first tattoo for first love’ Rohanpreet; things to keep in mind before you get inked

Singer Neha Kakkar Singh is on cloud nine. Reason? She got inked for the very first time, for a very special person.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she detailed how she surprised her husband Rohanpreet Singh with a tattoo of his name — “My first tattoo for my first love!”. The tattoo reads ‘Rohan’.

In the video, Neha shared the entire process — from getting the tattoo to finally showing it to Rohanpreet at the airport as the couple exchanged warm hugs.

“Tu sab se best wife hai..is sari duniya ch tera warga koi ho he ni skda! I love you the most (You are the best wife…there cannot be anyone like you),” Rohanpreet replied to Neha’s video.

As most tattoos are permanent, expert suggest choosing something one believes in and would still like to look at it even after 10 years.

Tattoos of names, birth date, and even the date of demise of their loved ones in their honour are some popular tattoo ideas, said Lokesh Verma, founder of Devilz tattooz. “Name tattoos are classic and timeless. It’s the simplest way to show your love and affection towards the person whose name you’re engraving on your body forever and that’s a commitment for life,” Verma told indianexpress.com.

Here are some tips, as shared by Verma

*If you’re a first timer, it is better to go for a small to medium-sized tattoo — not more than 2-5 inches — so you can get it comfortably. It will take around 20-45 minutes approximately.

*Make sure you eat a meal before going to the studio as getting a tattoo on an empty stomach can make you feel dizzy.

*Carry sugary drinks or chocolates to keep your sugar levels up.

*”Ask a trained artist for the right advise when it comes to the design and placement,” he suggested.

