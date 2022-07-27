scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Neha Kakkar gets ‘first tattoo for first love’ Rohanpreet; things to keep in mind before you get inked

"I love you the most," Rohanpreet Singh wrote in reply to Neha Kakkar's gesture

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 3:50:22 pm
neha kakkar rohanpreet singhNeha Kakkar gets inked for the first time (Source: Neha Kakkar/Instagram; Rohanpreet Singh/Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar Singh is on cloud nine. Reason? She got inked for the very first time, for a very special person.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she detailed how she surprised her husband Rohanpreet Singh with a tattoo of his name — “My first tattoo for my first love!”. The tattoo reads ‘Rohan’.

Also Read |Neha Kakkar opens up on facing anxiety issues

In the video, Neha shared the entire process — from getting the tattoo to finally showing it to Rohanpreet at the airport as the couple exchanged warm hugs.

Tu sab se best wife hai..is sari duniya ch tera warga koi ho he ni skda! I love you the most (You are the best wife…there cannot be anyone like you),” Rohanpreet replied to Neha’s video.

As most tattoos are permanent, expert suggest choosing something one believes in and would still like to look at it even after 10 years.

Tattoos of names, birth date, and even the date of demise of their loved ones in their honour are some popular tattoo ideas, said Lokesh Verma, founder of Devilz tattooz. “Name tattoos are classic and timeless. It’s the simplest way to show your love and affection towards the person whose name you’re engraving on your body forever and that’s a commitment for life,” Verma told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |Turning trauma into art, Brazilian tattoo artist gives women reason to smile

Here are some tips, as shared by Verma

*If you’re a first timer, it is better to go for a small to medium-sized tattoo — not more than 2-5 inches — so you can get it comfortably. It will take around 20-45 minutes approximately.

*Make sure you eat a meal before going to the studio as getting a tattoo on an empty stomach can make you feel dizzy.

*Carry sugary drinks or chocolates to keep your sugar levels up.

*”Ask a trained artist for the right advise when it comes to the design and placement,” he suggested.

