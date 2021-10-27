‘#freedomtofeed’: Neha Dhupia shares picture of breastfeeding her baby boy

The latest celebrity to make a case for normalising breastfeeding is Neha Dhupia, who recently gave birth to her second baby, a boy. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of herself feeding the newborn.

In the picture, that she aptly captioned ‘#freedomtofeed’, Neha can be seen glowing, while she hides the face of the child.

An extremely normal practice, breastfeeding is still not spoken about openly, but thanks to celebrities sharing their experiences, and even pictures, many women (and men) have now started talking about it openly.

Check out the picture here.

This is not the first instance when a celebrity took to the photo sharing site and made a case for normalising breastfeeding. Earlier, Amrita Rao had done the same when her husband, RJ Anmol shared a picture of her breastfeeding their son. In the caption, he wrote: “Amrita feeding Veer is the most beautiful sight for me every day… It’s so surreal, so magical… almost Godly ! 💫” “It’s the toughest duty — all night, all day & she does it with a smile on her face… to see mother & baby bond in a different way… I salute you, I salute my mother & EVERY MOTHER on this planet … 🙏🏼,” he added.

Even supermodel Emily Ratajkowski had shared a picture, and said: “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am.”

