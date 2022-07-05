’20 years went by in a flash’: Neha Dhupia pens note as she rewears her Miss India 2002 crown

Over the years, Neha Dhupia has carved a niche for herself not only as a versatile actor but also as fashionista and a mentor on a reality show. But before starting a career in acting, she was crowned Miss India in 2022. Subsequently, she participated in the Miss Universe 2002 pageant in Puerto Rico where she emerged as one of the top 10 contestants.

Neha, who was among the jury members at Miss India 2022 grand finale on Sunday, was felicitated on stage by her parents as she completed 20 years of winning the crown. Her husband Angad Bedi along with kids Mehr and Guriq also joined her on the special occasion.

For the ceremony, the actor wore her Miss India 2002 crown again and took to Instagram to express her feelings. “20 years that went by in a flash … but if I shut my eyes and think, all I have is gratitude in my heart,” she wrote.

Neha continued, “I did not think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people.”

Recounting her journey of 20 years, she added that she now stands “taller, stronger, more experience and a few dress sizes bigger”.

“Most importantly, I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it, for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud, for every partner who bases their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side as she does that,” Neha said, sharing pictures of herself with Angad, her kids and her parents.

She concluded by saying, “Sometimes in life, even if we don’t have a crown…we all have our sparkle. Love Miss India 2002-2022.”

The actor opted for a stunning sequin gown for the occasion that featured a front slit and cape sleeves.

