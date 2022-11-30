‘You’re fighting the wrong battle’: Neha Dhupia has an important message for young girls

Often, girls — teenagers and young adults — become disillusioned by the idea of beauty that society dictates and one that is seen on social media. They begin to obsess about inconsequential things and it leads to other problems like lifelong insecurity and other mental and emotional blocks.

But, lately, many people have started to understand and denounce superficial beauty standards, becoming more accepting of themselves. And it has got to do with those that use social media platforms to perpetuate healthy thoughts about body image and self-love.

Many celebrities have been doing it for a while now, speaking up about their own insecurities and bringing their perceived ‘imperfections’ to public light to encourage people to accept themselves wholly, including what they think as ‘flaws’ in their bodies.

Among them is actor Neha Dhupia, who is known to be upfront and real on and off social media. The mother-of-two recently sat for an interview with Hauterrfly, during which she sent out an urgent message to teenagers and young girls who are in the impressionable years of their life, and may be burdened with insecurities that have to do with external factors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freedom To Feed (@freedomtofeed)

Sharing her own experience with body image issues, the 42-year-old said she was a “typical teenager”. “…always trying to compare myself to others, and always trying to be this other person. Always thinking that, you know, I am not thin enough, I am not fit enough.”

She added that “everything was on the outside”, referring to external beauty standards. “I was judging myself just, you know, by the cover. I feel like the best part about getting older — the day I hit 30 — I got so comfortable in my skin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha also said the “cool part about becoming older” is that one gets “smarter and brighter”.

The actor also got a bit nostalgic and said that if she goes back and sees her old photographs, she would “do anything right now to look like that”. “I wish I had enjoyed [that phase] a lot more. I know so many young girls who think like that. And I want to tell every 20-year-old, every 16-year-old and every 21-year-old, ‘You are really fighting the wrong battle’.”

Neha said there actually are no battles. “There is no such thing like ‘youth’; it is never going to come back. Don’t waste it… don’t waste it on yourself or anyone else. Just enjoy your life,” she advised.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!