scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

‘You’re fighting the wrong battle’: Neha Dhupia has an important message for young girls

"There is no such thing like 'youth'; it is never going to come back. Don't waste it..." said the 42-year-old actor

Neha Dhupia, Neha Dhupia news, Neha Dhupia self love, Neha Dhupia body image, Neha Dhupia insecurity, Neha Dhupia youth, Neha Dhupia message for girls, indian express news"The day I hit 30, I got so comfortable in my skin," said Neha Dhupia. (Photo: Instagram/@nehadhupia)

Often, girls — teenagers and young adults — become disillusioned by the idea of beauty that society dictates and one that is seen on social media. They begin to obsess about inconsequential things and it leads to other problems like lifelong insecurity and other mental and emotional blocks.

But, lately, many people have started to understand and denounce superficial beauty standards, becoming more accepting of themselves. And it has got to do with those that use social media platforms to perpetuate healthy thoughts about body image and self-love.

Many celebrities have been doing it for a while now, speaking up about their own insecurities and bringing their perceived ‘imperfections’ to public light to encourage people to accept themselves wholly, including what they think as ‘flaws’ in their bodies.

ALSO READ |‘I was greyish on camera’: Sameera Reddy discusses fair skin obsession in new podcast episode

Among them is actor Neha Dhupia, who is known to be upfront and real on and off social media. The mother-of-two recently sat for an interview with Hauterrfly, during which she sent out an urgent message to teenagers and young girls who are in the impressionable years of their life, and may be burdened with insecurities that have to do with external factors.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freedom To Feed (@freedomtofeed)

Sharing her own experience with body image issues, the 42-year-old said she was a “typical teenager”. “…always trying to compare myself to others, and always trying to be this other person. Always thinking that, you know, I am not thin enough, I am not fit enough.”

She added that “everything was on the outside”, referring to external beauty standards. “I was judging myself just, you know, by the cover. I feel like the best part about getting older — the day I hit 30 — I got so comfortable in my skin.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha also said the “cool part about becoming older” is that one gets “smarter and brighter”.

The actor also got a bit nostalgic and said that if she goes back and sees her old photographs, she would “do anything right now to look like that”. “I wish I had enjoyed [that phase] a lot more. I know so many young girls who think like that. And I want to tell every 20-year-old, every 16-year-old and every 21-year-old, ‘You are really fighting the wrong battle’.”

ALSO READ |’20 years went by in a flash’: Neha Dhupia pens note as she rewears her Miss India 2002 crown

Neha said there actually are no battles. “There is no such thing like ‘youth’; it is never going to come back. Don’t waste it… don’t waste it on yourself or anyone else. Just enjoy your life,” she advised.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...Premium
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 10:50:43 am
Next Story

Promote technical, medical and law education in mother tongue for better understanding: Shah to states

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara
Wedding season alert: Bridesmaid outfit inspiration from your favourite Bollywood divas
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close