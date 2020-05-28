Neha Dhupia to Dia Mirza, celebs take part in ‘red dot challenge’ to talk about periods

You may have come across many social media posts with pictures of women posing with a red dot on their hand. This includes celebrities like Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and even Diana Penty.
The post is part of the “red dot challenge” which is now gaining attention on Instagram, with people coming forward to raise awareness about menstruation.
What is the red dot challenge?
The initiative started ahead of International Menstrual Hygiene Day, being celebrated today, March 28, 2020. It is an initiative taken by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to talk about periods and menstrual hygiene.
UNICEF’s red dot challenge was also taken up by social media influencers in 2019. “The red dot challenge aims at busting myths and promote facts on menstrual hygiene, collectively inspiring all–men, boys, women and girls to candidly talk about menstruation, ” Michael Juma, chief of state, UNICEF, was quoted as saying by Times of India in 2019.
What celebrities said
“It’s about time we put a ‘period’ to period shaming…there’s no shame in it,” Diana Penty captioned her red dot challenge post.
Dia Mirza stressed on the need to avoid using regular sanitary napkins that are made of plastic and switch to biodegradable ones or menstrual cups.
Not only do we need to put a period on shaming the period, we must ensure we switch to using sustainable products that protect our health and the health of the environment. I use biodegradable sanitary napkins. Many have started using menstrual cups and re-usable/washable cloth napkins. These products need to be made easily accessible and cost effective so many more women can benefit from personal hygiene that secures their health and protects our planet. #DYK regular sanitary napkins are made mostly of plastic? This plastic lasts in the environment for hundreds of years. Most often sanitary napkins are incinerated and are a source of toxic waste. Spread the word and be the change 🔴 #RedDotChallenge #PostForChange @Post.For.Change @UnicefIndia @savethechildren_india
“Literally two months have gone by, I’ve sat here and waited for the one thing that is constant in the world of absurdity around us. My periods,” wrote actor Kubbra Sait on Instagram.
#RedDotChallenge Literally two months have gone by, I’ve sat here and waited for the one thing that is constant in the world of absurdity around us. My periods 🩸 This lockdown has given me the time to take it easy on my body… rest well… stay hydrated and love myself. I hope you’ll do the same now and through and through this time. Be well. Be healthy. Be proud of your cycle and listen to your body. @post.for.change @unicefindia #RedDotChallenge #PostForChange
Miss World Manushi Chhillar highlighted the importance of every girl’s right to accurate information about her body. “Without the right information, girls often don’t know how to safely manage their period. It’s time to break the silence,” she captioned her red dot challenge post.
Every young girl has the right to accurate information about her body. Without the right information, girls often don’t know how to safely manage their period. It’s time to break the silence. I am calling all girls, boys, women and men to take the #RedDotChallenge with me. Because Menstruation Matters. @unicefindia
Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Covid or not. Whether at home today, or outside in the future. Let’s stop shaming the period. Lend your support. Take a stand.”
“Only 12% of women & girls have access to sanitary menstrual hygiene in India with a majority of them relying on outdated, unhygienic methods during menstruation,” Neha Dhupia pointed out.
PERiOD: Only 12% of women & girls have access to sanitary menstrual hygiene in India with a majority of them relying on outdated, unhygienic methods during menstruation. @stc_india @UNICEFIndia #ItsTimeForAction #Reddotchallenge #MHDay2020 🔴 #PeriodsInPandemics … It doesn't stop for pandemic. While we are tucked away in our homes, there are millions of girls who may not be able to access menstrual hygiene. #ItsTimeForAction so we don't miss menstrual hygiene in the myriad. 🔴 PERIOD. . .Is what made Shalini travel from a village in Nuapada in Odisha to Women Deliver event in Canada. She is a champion who uses poetry to spread awareness on menstruation in her community. Swipe left … and Check out her poetry & celebrate her spirit . 🔴
Aditi Rao Hydari also took up the red dot challenge.
