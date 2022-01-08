Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi name their son Guriq; here’s what it means

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who welcomed their second child in October 2021 have named their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Neha and Angad revealed the name on their respective Instagram profiles.

While Neha shared adorable pool pictures of the family, Angad shared a video where he can be seen playing with the little munchkin.

“Guriq Singh! Our lion king,” wrote Angad, while Neha mentioned, “Our baby boy Guriq”.

Wondering what the name means?

The meaning of Guriq is ‘one with God, one from God and saviour of the world’.

As per reports, Neha, 41, revealed that she finalised the name while it was Angad who decided on the spelling.

“A blessed child, Guriq is very positive who would grow up to make his parents proud. His birth has resulted in a lot of positive changes in his parents and the family as a whole. Going forward, he has a very bright future. While he will be good at studies, he will be quite daring and dedicated as a person. Master of impeccable communication skills, he will always be loved and surrounded by people,” said astrologer Pandit Jagannath GuruJi.

Certified tarot reader Anantikaa R Vig told indianexpress.com that as per numerology, he should have a name on number 5 or number 1. “Guriq Singh is coming on number 3 which is fine. But something adding up to number 5 or number 1 would be great,” said Vig.

According to Vig, he will be “creative”. “He will be good in studies and will be good in sports or creative field. Ruled by Jupiter planet, he will remain very virtuous, wise, full of the joy of living, optimist, hard-working, good sense of humour throughout life. He will be very fond of learning. Academics and scoring well in his studies is high in his priority. He is going to be an excellent student and may pursue higher education. Life path number 3 people are also very fond of art, cinema, glamour and all the fields related to entertainment,” she mentioned.

The couple got married in May 2018, in a private ceremony, and welcomed their first child Mehr in November that year.

The couple named their daughter Mehr which in Persian means ‘blessing’.

What do you think of the name?

