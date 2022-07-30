scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi give major couple goals as they enjoy their vacay in Maldives

Take a look at some of their most endearing pictures from the trip

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 6:20:32 pm
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, MaldivesNeha and Angad are enjoying their stay in Maldives (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

Of late, B-town celebrities have been serving some major vacation goals with their picturesque pictures as they enjoy some downtime with their friends and family.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and their cute little kids have hopped on the bandwagon, too. They were recently seen enjoying their time in Bollywood’s preferred location, Maldives. 

Neha set the balling rolling with a transition reel wherein she, along with her luggage, was dancing her way to the flight at the Mumbai airport in the first half, and landed in the Maldives in the other half. She wore a comfortable striped shirt and lowers and paired it with white shoes. “Taking us to all the right places #mumbai to #maldives #touchdown,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) 

In another post, the actor gave super chill vibes as she relaxed in a flamingo-shaped floatie. She wore a pink polka-dotted bikini and pink shades. “Feeling FLY like a flamingo,” she captioned the post. 

Rahul Khanna posted a similar click on the same day while promoting a brand. The actor was quite amused by Dhupia’s post and commented, “Thank you for the tribute to my post.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) 

In another reel that the actor had shared, Angad Bedi made an appearance. The couple was seen dancing adorably with their children. While Neha Dhupia was holding his son, Bedi was dancing with his daughter. Fans were in awe of the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) 

What took the cake was the picture that Neha posted in which she can be seen trying to give Angad Bedi a flying kiss. 

Also Read | |‘Only when you fail can you know what you need to do differently the next time’: Kubbra Sait

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) 

She also posted a picture of his son as he walks and wrote, “Island boy @Guriqdhupiabedi.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
Neha Dhupia The actor shared an adorable photo of her son (Source: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar wins a silver in Men's 55Kg

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
From slit gowns to pantsuits: All the times Huma Qureshi painted the town red
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement