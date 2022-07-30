Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi give major couple goals as they enjoy their vacay in Maldives

July 30, 2022 6:20:32 pm
Of late, B-town celebrities have been serving some major vacation goals with their picturesque pictures as they enjoy some downtime with their friends and family.
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and their cute little kids have hopped on the bandwagon, too. They were recently seen enjoying their time in Bollywood’s preferred location, Maldives.
Neha set the balling rolling with a transition reel wherein she, along with her luggage, was dancing her way to the flight at the Mumbai airport in the first half, and landed in the Maldives in the other half. She wore a comfortable striped shirt and lowers and paired it with white shoes. “Taking us to all the right places #mumbai to #maldives #touchdown,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
In another post, the actor gave super chill vibes as she relaxed in a flamingo-shaped floatie. She wore a pink polka-dotted bikini and pink shades. “Feeling FLY like a flamingo,” she captioned the post.
Rahul Khanna posted a similar click on the same day while promoting a brand. The actor was quite amused by Dhupia’s post and commented, “Thank you for the tribute to my post.”
View this post on Instagram
In another reel that the actor had shared, Angad Bedi made an appearance. The couple was seen dancing adorably with their children. While Neha Dhupia was holding his son, Bedi was dancing with his daughter. Fans were in awe of the video.
View this post on Instagram
What took the cake was the picture that Neha posted in which she can be seen trying to give Angad Bedi a flying kiss.
View this post on Instagram
She also posted a picture of his son as he walks and wrote, “Island boy @Guriqdhupiabedi.”
