Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy: A timeline of their relationship

On Monday, July 19, actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced they are expecting their second child. Taking to Instagram, they shared a family photograph with their first-born daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Neha wrote: “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. 😇❤️” And sharing the same picture, her husband Angad captioned it: “New Home production coming soon.. 😇🤰🧿❤️Waheguru mehr kare 🙏 📸 ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

The couple got married in May 2018, in a private ceremony, and welcomed their first child Mehr in November that year. Speaking with Humans of Bombay, Neha had shared details of her fairytale relationship with Angad, saying that they first met and became friends, before anything romantic transpired between them. “He tells me that he first saw me at the gym when I was 20 and told his friends, ‘I’m going to get to know her one day’. When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend’s party — it was just us standing on the balcony. I saw a different side of him — beyond the jokes and wit, there was a sensitive man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

She went on to say that she “always relied on him for support”. “He lived a bachelor life and the one place he could always get home food was mine. We became close friends–there was no façade and no attempt to impress one another. Well, no attempts on my part! In fact, he was the first call after a major heartbreak and he talked me through it–I’m sure there was a hidden motive!”

She also said her husband “wasn’t low key about his feelings”. In fact, he once “showed up at [her] parents’ doorstep and asked for [her] hand in marriage”. “I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else! When Angad met my boyfriend, he was nice to him, but wasn’t subtle about his love for me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Finally, it was filmmaker Karan Johar, who apparently played cupid and asked them to acknowledge their feelings. “When we finally decided to get married, he didn’t go down on one knee and propose. He told me I’d already wasted four years and declared ‘Chalo Dilli!’ to meet his parents. Then he said, ‘Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we’re getting married in 2 days!'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

“Earlier, I loved the set life. I wouldn’t give it up for anything. But now I look forward to coming home to him. I couldn’t imagine myself as someone who runs to the door, but when it’s time for him to come home, guess what I do?”

The actor also shared that just like other couples, they, too, are “still figuring it all out”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

“Every time we’ve planned our lives, they’ve fallen apart — so we’re sticking to the unplanned! The wedding, the baby, the parenting… We’re winging it all!”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle