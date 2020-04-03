Neena Gupta’s trick will give you salon-like curls in minutes; check it out here

The actor is out there giving us some doable tips we totally appreciate! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor is out there giving us some doable tips we totally appreciate! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Neena Gupta may have been isolating herself at her holiday home in Mukteshwar, but the actor has been regularly updating her fans about her days in quarantine. After sharing a cool hack for those who cannot get their roots touched up last week — read about it here — she recently shared another video sharing her secret to getting the soft curl look without putting in much effort. What to know the best part? You do not need a curler.

Neena shared that all you need to do is wash your hair and then section them and make pigtails. Next step: Blow dry them when they are tied wet. This will instantly give you salon-like blow dried hair curls!

You could also simply go for twist buns, it is hands down the easiest way to get quick beach curls. All you have to do is divide your hair into two major sections. Gather the first section and tie it into a high ponytail and keep twisting it until it looks like a rope. Secure it with a hair tie. Do the same with the other section and keep it overnight.

You no more have to subject your hair to heat damage.

