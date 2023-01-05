scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

How Neena Gupta finds happiness in life: ‘I don’t go crazy when I have done something wrong’

The actor said that when it comes to fitness, she does one hour of yoga in the morning, alone, and one hour of walking in the evening

Neena Gupta, Neena Gupta news, Neena Gupta life, Neena Gupta resolutions, Neena Gupta happiness mantra, indian express news"I want to do small things to keep myself myself happy. I don't want to ever keep my mind empty," the actor said. (Photo: Instagram/@neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta is often hailed as ‘unconventional’ for her personal and professional choices, but during one of her recent interviews, the actor — who has a pleasant and relatable social media presence — called herself a “chooha” (mouse): “I am the most conventional person. Just because I had a baby out of wedlock — which millions of women have in India and outside — the media [started calling me] ‘brave’,” she said.

In conversation with Brut India, Neena, 63, also said the year her daughter, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta, was born, was a “strange” one, as there was “so much happiness and so much unhappiness”, because the media made her life “miserable”: “I used to stay at home and not go out.” She would block all the negativity in the outside world and focus on her child.

ALSO READ |Neena Gupta on being a single mother, her relationship with Vivian Richards: ‘Life was very, very tough’

Elsewhere in the interview, she talked about life and her own personal resolutions that she made in order to be happy. Neena said, “My [number one] resolution is always health, because in the absence of health, you cannot do anything. Exercise wise, I do one hour of yoga in the morning, alone, and one hour of walking in the evening.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

She also said that in her personal life, her daughter Masaba is her “biggest milestone”. But the mother-daughter duo argues a lot, too. “I want her to use less chemicals, less makeup. To use more natural stuff. My main fight with her is, she takes too much stress about her work, because she works a lot. I tell her [stress] is going to affect your skin, your head, your body.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

The ‘Badhaai Ho‘ actor proceeded to say that she is her own big inspiration because she knows herself inside and out, her mistakes, flaws and all. “How I inspire myself is, I say, ‘Okay, I have done it. I accept I have done it’. And then, I tell myself, ‘Don’t do it again’. I am not going to go crazy that I have done something wrong. I am a chooha otherwise, but when there is a problem, I lift myself up and say, ‘Come, let’s do this again’.”

ALSO READ |‘Losing my job, my boyfriend is not as bad as losing myself’: Shenaz Treasury on the lessons she learnt in 2022

For her 2023 resolution, the actor said she finds happiness in the small things. “I want to do small things to keep myself myself happy. I don’t want to ever keep my mind empty. I won’t think a lot. I started this from today — I went to the bathroom and took my music with me. So that bad thoughts don’t plague me even when I am showering.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 12:30 IST
Next Story

Sonu Sood apologises after Railway takes note of his video of him travelling on train footboard: ‘You’re a role model, don’t do this’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

food indulgence
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, of celebs and their love for food
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close