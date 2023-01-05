How Neena Gupta finds happiness in life: ‘I don’t go crazy when I have done something wrong’

Neena Gupta is often hailed as ‘unconventional’ for her personal and professional choices, but during one of her recent interviews, the actor — who has a pleasant and relatable social media presence — called herself a “chooha” (mouse): “I am the most conventional person. Just because I had a baby out of wedlock — which millions of women have in India and outside — the media [started calling me] ‘brave’,” she said.

In conversation with Brut India, Neena, 63, also said the year her daughter, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta, was born, was a “strange” one, as there was “so much happiness and so much unhappiness”, because the media made her life “miserable”: “I used to stay at home and not go out.” She would block all the negativity in the outside world and focus on her child.

Elsewhere in the interview, she talked about life and her own personal resolutions that she made in order to be happy. Neena said, “My [number one] resolution is always health, because in the absence of health, you cannot do anything. Exercise wise, I do one hour of yoga in the morning, alone, and one hour of walking in the evening.”

She also said that in her personal life, her daughter Masaba is her “biggest milestone”. But the mother-daughter duo argues a lot, too. “I want her to use less chemicals, less makeup. To use more natural stuff. My main fight with her is, she takes too much stress about her work, because she works a lot. I tell her [stress] is going to affect your skin, your head, your body.”

The ‘Badhaai Ho‘ actor proceeded to say that she is her own big inspiration because she knows herself inside and out, her mistakes, flaws and all. “How I inspire myself is, I say, ‘Okay, I have done it. I accept I have done it’. And then, I tell myself, ‘Don’t do it again’. I am not going to go crazy that I have done something wrong. I am a chooha otherwise, but when there is a problem, I lift myself up and say, ‘Come, let’s do this again’.”

For her 2023 resolution, the actor said she finds happiness in the small things. “I want to do small things to keep myself myself happy. I don’t want to ever keep my mind empty. I won’t think a lot. I started this from today — I went to the bathroom and took my music with me. So that bad thoughts don’t plague me even when I am showering.”

