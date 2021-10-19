Five types of necklaces that are a must-have

There is no match when it comes to Indian jewellery. With the festive season still on and the wedding season starting soon, it is important to stock up on some exquisite stuff. After all, it is all about looking your very best and having the spotlight on you at all times.

Among accessories, a chic necklace or a traditional necklace can elevate the look. You can wear them with ethnic outfits or even Western ones for that Boho look. If you are looking for some suggestions, here are five types of necklaces that you must consider investing in.

Pearl gold-plated kundan choker

Chokers can be paired with multiple outfits. They can compliment sarees and lehengas, and everything in between. They are the wardrobe staples of fashionable women who can pair chokers with not only Indian traditional wear but also fusion wear.

Long necklace

While choosing a necklace, the neckline of the outfit plays an important role. Long necklaces are versatile and add a royal charm to any outfit. The best part is that these necklaces can be layered depending on the outfit and the occasion.

Collar necklace

Collar necklaces can make events memorable and beautiful. They are a perfect blend of traditional Indian jewellery with minimalist patterns. Collar necklaces can be worn on occasions like weddings and festivals as well for small get-togethers or pujas.

Oxidized

During Navratri and Durga Puja time, the demand for oxidized jewellery spikes. Oxidized necklaces are preferred over others because they are extremely lightweight and have a wide range of variety to choose from.

Multi string necklace

While the new generation of women prefers minimalist jewellery, they still wear multi-string necklaces, which give an entirely new look to their ethnic outfit. They add a richness to the dress and make one stand out and feel special.

