Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan blessed with twin boys Uyir and Ulagam; find out what their names mean

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, are blessed with twin boys via surrogacy. Sharing endearing pictures, in which the couple can be seen kissing their sons’ feet, Vignesh announced the news on social media.

“Nayan & me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form of 2 blessed babies for us (sic),” he wrote on Instagram.

Sharing the names of their twins, he added, “Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great (sic).”

But, what do these names mean? The words Uyir and Ulagam come from Tamil language. ‘Uyir’ means life; in some sense, it is also translated to soul. ‘Ulagam’, on the other hand, means the world.

“According to astrology, a person named Uyir is very attractive, amusing, and also very friendly. They have a keen intellect and live life in a pleasant, beautiful, and luxurious way. People with the name Uyir feel the need to inspire and beautify the world. They make beautiful whatever they have,” astrologer Chirag Daruwalla told indianexpress.com.

The celebrity astrologer added that a person named Ulagam “is active, dynamic, courageous, and enterprising”. “They keep taking action and moving forward, under any circumstances,” he added.

Daruwalla added that these two children will bring a lot of happiness in their parents’ lives and give them a new direction. “Based on their names, Uyir and Ulagam will bring happiness in the lives of Nayanthara and Vignesh,” he said.

One of the most loved couples in South Indian cinema, Nayanthara and Vignesh first met during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhan. Subsequently, they fell in love during the filming of the movie in 2015.

Several pictures of the adorable duo eventually made rounds on social media, but they never confirmed their relationship. Two years later, they made an appearance together as a couple at an award function in Singapore.

On the professional front, they jointly produced the film, Koozhangal and their last movie together was Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

In 2021, while promoting one of her films, Nayanthara made an appearance on Vijay Television where she opened up about her secret engagement with the filmmaker. “It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members,” she said.

They were then spotted welcoming 2022 in front of Burj Khalifa in Dubai before finally tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony this June. Sharing pictures of their wedding, Vignesh had written, “Jus the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey! (sic)”

