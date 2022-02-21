‘Have seen it happen at home; responsibility to run the house is always put on the daughter’: Navya Naveli Nanda

Women have always been expected to take care of their families, home, and household chores. Stressing that it is high time this ‘ingrained’ attitude changes from bottom-up, Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently addressed the prevalence of patriarchy in a joint family set up.

“I have seen this happen at my home where if guests are over, my mother would always tell me to fetch something or the other. I have to play the host as opposed to my brother who could also be doing the same thing,” she said in a video on SheThePeople’s Instagram page.

“So, I think especially in homes where you live in big families or joint families, the responsibility of how to run the house, or how to play the host, take care of guests, is somehow always put on the daughter or the girl of the house. I have never seen that importance (responsibility) being put on the son of the house or the younger boy. That itself is ingraining the women into believing that it is our responsibility to look after the house,” added the 25-year-old.

Soon, the comments section inundated with remarks on how it is important to address the same. “High time to address this now in our families,” said one user, while another wrote, “absolutely true”. A user pointed out, “Just like charity begins at home. Right upbringing also starts at home. You are building a future. Be careful while doing that.”

A user also commented, “I have never experienced this at my home or family, but I have seen this at my friend’s home. The next level is, getting everyone plates ready. Something about the Indian culture that I’m afraid I have to disagree with. I remember when my friend said that she might slip into depression amid lockdown as she has to take care of the entire family of 9, including 3 kids right from cooking all day, to cleaning, other chores, and laundry. My dad taught me how to do chores, laundry, and putting a bed sheet. I have grown up watching mom-dad sharing all work.”

Another user wrote, “I have two boys and make sure that when we have guests they will make tea and serve everyone and clean up after. That’s how I’ve brought them up.” The comment had more than 450 likes.

However, there were other users who pointed out that there are still some families who don’t differentiate. “I don’t completely agree. In remote towns or some parts of India, it’s responsibility of boys too. Like they got to serve snacks, make sleeping arrangements, keep them (guests) busy.” Another wrote, “My brother does all these stuff”.

Do you think change starts at home?

