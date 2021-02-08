Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for calling out sexism; see post

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, recently took to Instagram to appreciate finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The 24-year-old recently shared a video clip of Sitharaman’s press conference on Union Budget 2021-22. In the video, the finance minister calls out a man for not allowing a female journalist to ask a question.

“Yes — more people in power calling out sexism that exists every day,” Navya wrote alongside the video.

In the video, Sitharaman is heard telling the man, “Why did you say only to her? You didn’t stop the guys,” after the female journalist was told she could not ask two questions as others were waiting for their turn.

Navya had recently spoken about the challenges for a woman in a male-dominated industry, in an Instagram session. “When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that…not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, ‘Oh, we need to prove ourselves.’ Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men,” she said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

She further added, “…we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, ‘Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?’ That is where I feel like, ‘Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don’t need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner.”