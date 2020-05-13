Navya Nanda launches virtual healthcare portal for women; know about it

Nayva Nanda with mother Shweta and grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. (Source: shwetabachchan/Instagram) Nayva Nanda with mother Shweta and grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. (Source: shwetabachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, after graduating from college, has now turned entrepreneur by launching a virtual healthcare platform called Aara Health.

Navya’s family, including Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, and rumoured beau Meezan Jaaferi recently shared Instagram stories congratulating the budding entrepreneur.

In its official Instagram page, Aara Health defines itself as a “platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner”.

Apart from Navya, the other co-founders of the company are Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. “We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!” reads their official statement on Instagram.

Earlier, mom Shweta took to Instagram to share how her daughter celebrated her graduation. “With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!!” she wrote.

