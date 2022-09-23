Navratri 2022 dates: When is Navaratri starting in 2022?

Navratri 2022 Date in India: The nine-day Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, will begin September 26, 2022, with the Ghadasthapana rite, and conclude on October 5, with Dussehra or Vijayadashami. The festival is also known as ‘Maha Navratri.’

Shardiya Navratri is observed in the month of Ashwin, usually between September and October. Out of the four Navratris – Magha (winter), Chaitra (Spring), Ashadha (Monsoon) and Sharad or Shardiya (Autumn) – it is considered to be the most important.

Navratri epitomises the feminine power or Shakti with the combined powers of Brahma (the creator), Vishnu (the preserver) and Shiva (the destroyer).

Each day during the festival is devoted to a different goddess. People observe fast during the nine days or on the first two or last two days. Durga Ashtami falls on October 3, while Maha Navami will be observed on October 4 this year. It also celebrates the slaying of Mahishasura, a demon, by Goddess Durga, after a long battle of nine days which culminated on the 10th day as Vijayadashami. She is therefore called Mahishasuramardini or the slayer of Mahishasur.

Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri are the nine manifestations of the Goddess. Day one starts with worshipping Mata Shailputri who is believed to be the consort of Lord Shiva, and is the one who embodies the power equal to the divine trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Day two is for Bhramacharini Mata, the goddess who observes austerity and blesses the devotees with peace and happiness.

According to legend, it is also believed that Lord Ram, ahead of the battle with Ravana, worshipped all the nine forms of Goddess Durga to gain her powers in order to defeat him. It is on the 10th day, which is also known as Vijaya Dashmi or Dusshera, Lord Ram won back Sita.

According to drikpanchang.com, women adorn themselves with nine different colours which are allocated to each day of Navratri. The colour of the day is decided on the weekday. Each weekday is ruled by one of the planets or Navgrahas and accordingly, colours are assigned to each day.

