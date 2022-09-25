scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Navratri 2022: Date, puja vidhi, timings, samagri list, muhurat, and mantra

Navratri 2022 Date, puja vidhi, samagri, mantra, procedure: This year, Navratri begins on September 26 and will culminate with Vijayadashami on October 5. The ghatasthapana for invoking the goddess and ushering in the festivity will happen on the first day

Navratri 2022 puja vidhi: Ghatasthapana morning muhurta is between 06.11 am and 07:51 am on September 26.

Navratri 2022 puja vidhi, samagri, mantra, procedure: Navratri is an important festival celebrated in India and around the world by the Indian diaspora, mainly the Hindu community, which invokes the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga for nine nights.

This year, Navratri begins on September 26 and will culminate with Vijayadashami on October 5. The ghatasthapana or the placement of the auspicious kalash for invoking the goddess and ushering in the festivity will happen on the first day, that is September 26 which is Shailputri puja, the first avatar.

On the second day, people worship Brahmacharini or the second avatar of Goddess Durga, followed by Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and finally, Siddhidatri.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month of Ashwin, which typically falls in September or October, according to the modern Gregorian calendar. People buy new clothes, make elaborate decorations at home, fast diligently for nine days and take part in dancing and like activities.

It is also believed that Lord Rama had defeated King Ravana in the battle of Lanka before returning to Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. People, therefore, burn the effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakaran on the last day of the festival, which is Dussehra.

Puja timings, according to the Drik Panchang

This year, the beginning of Ashwin Pratipada is September 26, 2022, at 03.23 am
The ending of Ashwin Pratipada tithi is September 27, 2022 at 03.08 am
Ghatasthapana morning muhurta is between 06.11 am and 07:51 am on September 26

The ghatasthapana requires the following items: a wide and open clay pot, clean soil, seeds of seven different grains, small clay or brass pitcher, Ganga jal or sacred water for the kalash, sacred thread, scent, betel nuts, coins, five ashoka or mango tree leaves, rice, unpeeled coconut, red cloth for the coconut, flowers and garland.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 06:20:47 pm
