Navratri 2022: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance

Navratri 2022 Date, Puja Timings: One of the most popular and widely celebrated festivals in India, Navratri is observed every year with much fanfare. Traditionally celebrated by the Hindu community, it is observed for nine nights and ten days, during which, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are revered.

According to the Drik Panchang, Navratri begins on the first day of the Ashwin lunar month with ghatasthapana. Kalash, which is installed during ghatasthapana, is immersed in a water body on the tenth day.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

This year, Navratri begins on September 26 with Shailputri (one of the nine forms of the goddess) puja and ends on October 5 with Durga Visarjan and Dussehra celebrations. It also stated that Ashtami Tithi begins at 6:47 PM on October, 2, and end at 4:37 PM on October 3.

All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. “Each Avatar of Navdurga represents a distinct characteristic of Goddess Durga. Each day a specific Prasad is offered to Navdurga to get her blessings,” according to Drik Panchang. Shailaputri puja is followed by worshipping of Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Sidhidatri on the subsequent days.

To mark this festival, women adorn themselves with nine different colours allocated to each day of Navratri and partake in several celebratory rituals.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!