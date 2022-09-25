scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Navratri 2022 colours: List of nine colours of Navratri and their significance

Navratri 2022 colours list: Each day of the festival is dedicated to a colour and people usually dress up in that colour. Not just that, the colour theme is seen in the vibrant decorations, too

navratri, navratri colours, navratri colours 2022, navratri colours 2022 list, navratri 2022 colours, navratri colours 2022 with date, navratri colors 2022, navratri colors 2022 day wise, navratri colours 2022 list october, navratri nine colors, navratri nine colors 2022A specific colour is dedicated to each day during the Navratri and it is considered auspicious to wear those colours. (Photos: Rimple & Harpeet, Parineeti Chopra, Drishti & Zahabia/Instagram)

Navratri 2022 colours: The nine nights of Navratri are dedicated to the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga. Durga, the consort of Lord Shiva, assumed different avatars, each of which is invoked on every day of the festival starting with Shailputri, followed by Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

During Navratri — which begins this year on September 26 and ends on October 5 with Dussehra — devotees fast diligently for all nine nights to seek the blessings of the Goddess. And, just like other Indian festivals, they buy new clothes and dress up every day.

ALSO READ |Navratri 2022: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance

Interestingly, each day of the festival is dedicated to a colour and people usually dress up in that colour. Not just that, the colour theme is seen in the vibrant decorations, too. Broadly, the nine colours are: yellow, green, grey, orange, white, red, royal blue, pink, and purple. While they remain the same year after year, the order changes depending on when Navratri falls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...Premium
Tamil Nadu opposes NEET, its students perform better: share in 95 percent...
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for applesPremium
Real-time weather alerts, tests & tips: Kashmir gets an app for apples
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?Premium
Inside Track: Ghar Wapasi?
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerousPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: All fanatics are dangerous

According to Drik Panchang, the order of the colours for Navratri 2022 are as follows:

Day 1 – September 26 – white
Day 2 – September 27 – red
Day 3 – September 28 – royal blue
Day 4 – September 29 – yellow
Day 5 – September 30 – green
Day 6 – October 1 – grey
Day 7 – October 2 – orange
Day 8 – October 3 – peacock green
Day 9 – October 4 – pink

Significance of the colours

While white is synonymous with purity and innocence, red symbolises passion and love; royal blue represents tranquillity and yellow denotes festive cheer and happiness. Green is a symbol of growth and fertility, and grey represents balance of emotions. Orange stands for warmth and positive energy, peacock green for uniqueness and individuality; and finally, pink is for love, affection and harmony.

Advertisement

The Drik Panchang states that incorporating the particular colour of the day in your outfit of choice during Navratri is considered auspicious.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-09-2022 at 04:16:57 pm
Next Story

LinkedIn ran social experiments on 20 million users over five years

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Artist Asim Paul oscillates between memory and perception, one abstract artwork at a time
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 25: Latest News
Advertisement