Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Navratri 2022 1st Day: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi and mantra

Navratri 2022 1st Day Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi and Mantra: Maa Shailputri is depicted with the mount of the bull and because of that, she is also known as Vrisharudha

shailputriNavratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri is revered (Source: Express Archives)

Navratri 2022 1st Day Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi and Mantra: The much-awaited festival of Navratri begins on September 26 this year, with the revered Shailputri puja conducted on the first day. It is believed that the moon, the provider of all fortunes, is governed by Goddess Shailputri and any bad effect of the moon can be overcome by worshipping Shailputri Maa, considered a form of Adi Shakti, according to drikpanchang.com.

Legend has it that after self-immolation as Goddess Sati, Goddess Parvati took birth as the daughter of Lord Himalaya called Lord Himavat. In Sanskrit, Shail means the mountain, due to which Goddess was called Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain. She is also known as Hemavati, and Parvati. Just like her previous birth as Goddess Sati, Goddess Shailputri also got married to Lord Shiva.

She is depicted with the mount of the bull and because of that, she is also known as Vrisharudha. She is considered the embodiment of the power of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. She is depicted with two hands. She carries Trishul in her right hand and the lotus flower in her left hand, noted drikpanchang.com.

As the first Navadurga venerated during the first day of Navratri, during the puja, she is offered jasmine flowers. The puja begins with Ghatasthapana, a ritual that symbolises women’s power. The Ghatasthapana puja is done by using puja items that are considered symbolic, such as a shallow pan-like utensil made of clay is used as a base. Three layers of mud and Sapta Dhanya/Navadhanya seeds are then scattered in the pan. After that, a little bit of water is needed to be sprinkled so that the seeds get enough moisture. Then, a Kalasha is filled with Ganga Jal. Supari, a few coins, Akshat (raw rice mixed with turmeric powder) and Durva grass are put in water. After this, five leaves of the mango tree are put around the neck of the Kalash, which is then covered by placing a coconut.

The mantra to chant is Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah! according to the website, with the prayer being Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim.

One can also chant Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah!

