Navratri 2021 start and end date: When is Navratri starting in 2021?

Navratri 2021 Date in India: The festival season will officially begin with Navratri. The nine-day festival, dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga, is celebrated during the month of Ashwin which usually falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. This year, the festival will be observed from October 7-15.

Shardiya Navratri commemorates the victory of good over evil, as goddess Durga, as it widely believed, defeated the demon king Mahishasura by combining the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. According to drikpanchang.com

Day 1 – Ghatasthapana, Shailaputri Puja

Day 2 – Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3 – Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4 – Kushmanda Puja

Day 5 – Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja

Day 6 – Katyayani Puja

Day 7 – Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

Day 8 – Mahashtami, Durgashtami, Kumari Puja, Mahagauri Puja

Day 9 – Maha Navami, Navami Homa, Siddhidatri Puja

On the eighth day, also known as Ashtami, and the ninth day, called Navami, devotees of Maa Durga invite young girls for Devi Prasad and Kanya Pujan.

While numerous rituals are followed during Navratri and varies from state to state and even region to region, the most common rituals which are observed and traditions which are followed during Navratri, as per drikpanchang.com are

*Ghatasthapana on the first day of Navratri

*Worshipping nine forms of Goddess Durga

*Nine days long Navratri fast

*Sowing Sapta-Dhanya i.e. seven grains

*Installing Jyoti Kalash for nine days

*Recitation of Durga Saptashati

*Performing Dandiya and Garba in honour of the Goddess

*Adorning clothes as per the nine Navratri colours

*Kanya Puja

*Chandi Homa

Although the concept of Durga Puja and Navratri is same and timing of both festivals overlap, the rituals and observances are significantly differ for both festivals, reads drikpanchang.com.

This year, Vijay Dashami or Dussehra will be celebrated on Friday, October 15, 2021.

