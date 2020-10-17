Navratri 2020: Know the puja muhurat and timings

This year it will begin from October 17 and end on October 25. (File Photo)

Navratri 2020 Puja Muhurat, Timings: Celebrated for nine days, Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is a Sanskrit word which means nine nights. The festival is celebrated in several states with much gusto. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month of Ashvin. According to the Gregorian calendar, it generally falls in September and October.

Preparations for the festival begin from days in advance especially in the northern and western regions. The nine days are filled with dancing and fasting. This year it will begin from October 17 and end on October 25.

Many believe that it was during Navratri that Lord Rama defeated King Ravana in the battle of Lanka. After this, he had returned to Ayodha after 14 long years in exile. The festival then comes to a close with burning effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

The festival is known by different names in different parts of the country. In the eastern and northeastern states of India, it referred to as Durga Puja. It also signifies the triumph of good over evil.

According to Drik Panchang, Ghatasthapana (on October 17) falls on Pratipada Tithi. It will begin from 1:00 am and will end at 9:08 pm. It is the invocation of the Goddess and much care must be taken to do it properly. Many ingredients are required on this day, like a wide and open clay pot, small clay or brass pitcher, sacred thread, seeds of seven different grains, Ganga jal or sacred water for the kalash, flowers among other things.

