Navratri 2020: Date, Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri List, Muhurat, and Mantra

Navratri 2020 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure: Navratri, the nine-day long festival, is dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Shakti. Celebrated with much fanfare, this year, Shardiya Navratri or Maha Navratri begins on October 17 and will continue until October 25. Each day of the festival is observed with special puja and fast.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, which typically falls in September and October, as per the Gregorian calendar. People celebrate the festival with new clothes, elaborate decorations, dancing and fasting. It is also believed that Lord Rama had defeated King Ravana in the battle of Lanka during these days. Post which, he had returned home to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. The festival is culminated by burning the effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

In the eastern and northeastern states of India, the celebration is called Durga Puja. Here, it is believed that Goddess Durga had won the battle against demon Mahishasura. People dress up and take part in cultural activities, observe fasts and offer prayers to the deity.

However, owing to the pandemic, this year, celebrations are deemed to be limited.

Here are puja vidhi and timings:

According to Drik Panchang, the Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana — which marks the beginning of the nine-day festivitie — will take place on October 17. The Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi, which begins at 06.23 am until 10.12 am on October 17. Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat is from 11.43 am to 12.29 pm on October 17.

The ghatasthapana or the invocation of the goddess requires the following items – a wide and open clay pot, clean soil, seeds of seven different grains, small clay or brass pitcher, Ganga jal or sacred water for the kalash, sacred thread, scent, betel nuts, coins, five ashoka or mango tree leaves, rice, unpeeled coconut, red cloth for the coconut, flowers and garland.

The most auspicious or Shubh time to do ghatasthapana is first one-third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. If due to some reasons on is unable to, then ghatasthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurta. It is advised to avoid Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga during Ghatasthapana, but those are not prohibited. The most important factor to consider is that ghatasthapana is done before Hindu midday.

