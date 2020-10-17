Navratri 2020 Day 1: Goddess Shailputri is the most important of all the nine forms of Durga, which is why she is worshipped on the very first day. (Source: Pixabay)

Navratri 2020 1st Day Maa Shailputri puja vidhi and mantra: The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the nine different forms of Goddess Durga. As such, the first day of the festival begins with Shailputri puja. This year, the festivities begin on October 17 and end on October 25.

According to the Hindu mythology, Goddes Shailputri was born after Goddess Sati had self-immolated. Also known as Parvati — the daughter of Himalaya — Goddesss Shailputri (‘shail’ meaning mountain and ‘putri’ meaning daughter), is worshipped on the first day. According to Drik Panchang, it is believed that the goddess governs the moon — the provider of all fortunes.

Typically, she is depicted as riding a bull. While on hand she holds her trident, on the other she holds a lotus flower. Goddess Shailputri is also referred to as ‘Hemavati’. She is the most important of all the nine forms of Durga, which is why she is worshipped on the very first day. Just like Goddess Sati, Shailputri, too, is married to Lord Shiva.

Puja and mantra

In order to worship the goddess, decorate her idol with jasmine flowers, and chant the following mantra:

“Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah”

You can also chant:

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah”

