Navratri 2019: Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri List, Muhurat, Mantra, Procedure, Process

Navratri 2019 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure: A nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, ‘Navratri’ is a Sanskrit word which literally means nine nights.

Many states in India celebrate this festival with much gaiety. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated in the month of Ashvin, which typically falls in September and October, as per the Gregorian calendar. People all across the country, mainly in the northern and western regions, gear up for the festival wearing new clothes. It is incomplete without elaborate decorations, dancing and fasting. It is believed that Lord Rama had defeated King Ravana in the battle of Lanka. Post which, he had returned home to Ayodha after 14 years in exile. The festival is culminated by burning effigies of Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

In the eastern and northeastern states of India, the celebration is referred to as Durga Puja. Here, it is believed that Goddess Durga had battled demon Mahishasura and emerged victorious. The festival, therefore, honours the divine goddess. People dress up and take part in cultural activities, observe fasts and offer prayers to the deity.

This year, the festival begins September 29 and ends on October 7. The 10th day — that is Vijayadashami or Dussehra — falls on October 8.

According to Drik Panchang, the Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana — which marks the beginning of this nine-day festivity — will take place on September 29. The Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi, which begins 11.56 pm on September 28 and ends at 08.14

The ghatasthapana is the invocation of the Goddess and must be done properly. For this, the following items are required — a wide and open clay pot, clean soil, seeds of seven different grains, small clay or brass pitcher, Ganga jal or sacred water for the kalash, sacred thread, scent, betel nuts, coins, five ashoka or mango tree leaves, rice, unpeeled coconut, a lid to cover the kalash, red cloth for the coconut, flowers and garland.

Kalash preparation

According to Drik Panchang, the first step would require you to take the clay pot (the one which would be used to keep the kalash) to sow the grains. Spread the first layer of the soil into the pot and spread the grain seeds. Next, add second layer of the soil and grains. The grains should be spread near the periphery of the pot. Now, spread the final layer of the soil into the pot. Add little water to set the soil.

In the next step, tie the sacred thread on the neck of the kalash and fill it with the holy water. Drop the betel nuts, scent, durva grass and coins into the water. Keep the leaves at the edge of the kalash before covering it with a lid.

Then take the coconut and wrap it using the red cloth. Fasten the two with the sacred thread. Keep it on top of the kalash, and put the kalash at the centre of the grain pot. With this, the kalash becomes ready for invocation.