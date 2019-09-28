Navratri 2019: Date, Puja Timings, History, Significance and Importance of Navratri Festival in India

Navratri 2019 Date, Puja Timings: The auspicious occasion of Navratri or the the nine-day festival, celebrates goddess Durga and her many avatars. Celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, Sharada Navaratri which typically falls in the Gregorian months of September and October, marks the victory of good over evil but the stories. The other navratris are Chaitra (Vasanta), Magha and Ashadha.

Navratri, which is made up of two words — ‘nav’ (nine) and ‘ratri’ (night) — marks the victory of goddess Durga over the demon, Mahishasura. According to a legend, Mahishasura waged war against the devas, misusing the boon that made him an invincible force. Hence, they collectively infused all their powers into Devi Durga and made her unconquerable. She was blessed with ten hands that carried different weapons, and rode a lion. The goddess killed Mahishasura in a fierce battle with her trident and thus ended the rule of the Asuras. Since then, she came to be known as Mahishasuramardini.

The festival also celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It is also the time when artistes across the country take part in Ramlila events to narrate the tale of Rama and Ravana from Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. And on the tenth day (Dussehra), devotees burn larger-than-life effigies of the ten-headed demon king Ravana. Both these traditions are a reminder of the fact that only the good prevails.

Navratri or the ‘nine nights’ is meant for rejuvenation and seen as a “cleansing activity” where many people observe fast. This year, Navratri begins on September 29 and ends on October 7, and the 10th day that is Vijayadashami and Dussehra falls on October 8.

According to drikpanchang.com, the details are as follows:

September 29 – Pratipada – Ghatasthapana – Mata Shailputri Puja

Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:56 pm on September 28 and ends at 08:14 pm on September 29.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat – 06:01 am to 07:16 am

September 30 – Dwitiya – Mata Brahmacharini Puja

Dwitiya Tithi is till 4:49 pm

October 1 – Tritiya – Mata Chandraghanta Puja

Tritiya Tithi is till 1:55 pm

October 2 – Chaturthi – Mata Kushmanda Puja

Chaturthi Tithi is till 11:40 am

October 3 – Panchami – Devi Skandmata Puja

Panchami Tithi is till 10:12 am

October 4 – Shashti – Mata Katyayani Puja

Shashti Tithi is till 09:35 am

October 5 – Saptami – Mata Kalaratri Puja

Saptami Tithi is till 09:51 am

October 6 – Ashtami – Mahagouri Puja

Ashtami Tithi is till 10:54 am

October 7 – Navami – Maa Durga Puja / Mata Siddhidatri

Navami Tithi is till 12:38 pm