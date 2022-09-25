Navaratri 2022 Kalash Sthapna Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings: Navratri is one of the most revered Hindu festivals that is dedicated to the nine forms (avatars) of Goddess Durga. This year, the nine-day-long festival of Navratri will begin on September 26 and end on October 5.

Shardiya Navratri is observed in the month of Ashwin, usually between September and October. Out of the four Navratris – Magha (winter), Chaitra (Spring), Ashadha (Monsoon), and Sharad or Shardiya (Autumn) – it is considered to be the most important.

Kalash Sthapna

Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana which is also known as Ghatasthapana is one of the most important rituals during Navratri. Kalash Sthapana marks the start of nine days of festivity. Kalash Sthapana is performed during a certain period of time at the beginning of Navratri. Performing the ritual at the wrong time may invite the wrath of the Goddess Shakti. Kalash Sthapana is prohibited during Amavasya and nighttime.

Muhurat

According to drikpanchang, the most auspicious or Shubh time to do Kalash Sthapana is the first one-third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. If due to some reasons this time is not available then Kalash Sthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurta. It is advised to avoid Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga during Ghatasthapana but those are not prohibited.

Date and timing

This year, Kalash Sthapana will begin on Monday, September 26, 2022 and the Shubh Muhurat will last for 1 hour and 40 minutes starting from 6:11 am to 7:51 am. While Abhijit Muhurat will start from 11:48 am to 12:36 pm and last for 48 minutes.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins – 03:23 AM on Sep 26, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends – 03:08 AM on Sep 27, 2022

Kanya Lagna Begins – 06:11 AM on Sep 26, 2022

Kanya Lagna Ends – 07:51 AM on Sep 26, 2022

Puja Vidhi

First of all, place the idol of Maa Durga in a clean place. Start worshipping by remembering Lord Ganesha and light a flame in front of the Goddess. Take an earthen pot and put some soil and barley in it. Take a kalash (urn), tie a kalawa and make a sign of swastika after cleaning it thoroughly. Now fill the kalash with Ganga water, supari (beetle), dube, akshat and dakshina. After this, put Aam (mango) or Ashoka 5 leaves on the kalash and close it. Put the grain on top of its lid and place a coconut wrapped in a red chunri on top of it. Now place this kalash in the middle of an earthen pot containing barley. Now after invoking all the deities, take a vow of fast in front of the mother and start worshiping. After establishing the kalash, do not shake it at all for nine days.

