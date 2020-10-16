Navaratri 2020 Kalash Sthapna: It will begin at 5:34 am on October 17, 2020, and will end at 9:26 am. (File)

Navaratri 2020 Kalash Sthapna Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings: Navrati, the nine-day Hindu festival is all set to begin on October 17, 2020, a month after Mahalaya.

One of the most significant rituals of Navratri is Ghatasthapana, which actually marks the beginning of the festival. Ghatasthapana is the invocation of Goddess Shakti and must be done at the correct time as per the rules and guidelines mentioned in the scriptures.

The muhurat for Ghatasthapana will begin at 5:34 am on October 17, 2020, and will end at 9:26 am, according to drikpanchang.com. This ritual is done on Pratipada tithi which will begin at 1:00 am on October 17, and end at 9:08 pm on the same day. Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 10:58 am on October 17, 2020, and end at 11:45 am.

Sandhi Puja also holds special significance during Navratri. It is performed at the juncture when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi begins. It is believed that Devi Chamunda appeared around this time to kill demons Chanda and Munda. The puja approximately lasts for about 48 minutes.

Here is the complete schedule for Navratri:

October 17, 2020 (Pratipada) – Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18, 2020 (Dwitiya) – Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, 2020 (Tritiya)- Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, 2020 (Chaturthi) – Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, 2020 (Panchami) – Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, 2020 (Shashthi) – Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, 2020 (Saptami) – Kalaratri Puja

October 24, 2020 (Ashtami) – Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja

Sandhi Puja (6:34 am to 7:22 am) , Maha Navami

October 25, 2020 (Navami) – Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa

Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, 2020 (Dashami) – Durga Visarjan

